Meta and Signal warn senators about encryption risks in Bill C-22 as Ottawa defends its proposed lawful access law

OTTAWA — National News Service – Meta and Signal have told senators that a proposed federal law governing access to digital information could put encrypted messaging services at risk in Canada.

At a Senate committee hearing Monday, Meta representatives said the company would consider its options, including whether to withdraw services, if the bill remained unchanged. Signal said it would not compromise the security of its service if faced with a choice between doing so and leaving Canada. Neither company announced an immediate withdrawal.

End-to-end encryption is designed so that a message can be read by the people communicating, rather than by the service carrying it. The companies argue that some proposed powers could undermine that protection, even after changes made in the House of Commons.

The government says Bill C-22 is needed to update investigative tools for modern crime. Federal officials have described the legislation as encryption-neutral, while the federal privacy commissioner has urged further changes to better limit access to subscriber information.

The bill has passed the House and is being studied in the Senate. Its ultimate wording and whether companies would change their services remains uncertain.