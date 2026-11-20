House approves federal budget in 162 to 151 vote

OTTAWA — National News Service – The House of Commons has approved the federal government’s 2026 budget policy, giving Prime Minister Mark Carney’s economic plan a key parliamentary endorsement.

Thursday’s vote passed 162 to 151. Liberal MPs voted in favour, while voting members of the Conservatives, Bloc Québécois, NDP and Green Party opposed it.

The budget, presented Nov. 5, projects a $62.3-billion federal deficit and $603 billion in spending for 2026-27. The figures are forecasts, not final accounts. The government says its plan is intended to spur investment and strengthen an economy facing uncertainty over trade with the United States.

Finance Minister François-Philippe Champagne has defended the spending as an investment in growth and support for affordability. The Parliamentary Budget Officer has warned that the government has used most of the additional fiscal room available over five years, leaving a narrow margin against one of its fiscal targets.

The Commons vote approves budgetary policy; it does not mean every proposed tax or spending measure has already become law. Individual measures may require legislation or other implementation steps.