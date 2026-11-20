The country singer’s sweep also brought major honours for “Choosin’ Texas” and her album Dandelion

THUNDER BAY ON. – Entertainment News Service – Ella Langley made Country Music Association Awards history on Wednesday night, winning six categories at the 60th annual ceremony in Nashville, including the top prize of Entertainer of the Year.

The CMA says no artist had previously won six awards in a single year. Langley also took Female Vocalist of the Year and Album of the Year for Dandelion. Her hit “Choosin’ Texas” won Single, Song and Music Video of the Year.

Miranda Lambert shared in three wins as a producer and songwriter on Langley’s projects. Elsewhere, Stephen Wilson Jr. won New Artist of the Year, Chris Stapleton earned his ninth Male Vocalist trophy, and The Red Clay Strays took Vocal Group of the Year for a second straight year.

Brooks & Dunn received the Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award and extended their record as the CMA’s most-awarded act with another Vocal Duo win. Lainey Wilson hosted the ceremony at Bridgestone Arena.

Langley’s big night follows her seven Grammy nominations announced earlier this week, including nominations in all four general-field categories.

Sources: Country Music Association: Full winners and ceremony details, Recording Academy: 2027 Grammy nominations