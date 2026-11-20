Metals prices: Thursday snapshot and week-to-date context
THUNDER BAY ON. – Mining News Service – The trading week is still in progress. The following indicative U.S.-dollar prices are dated Nov. 18 and Nov. 19; they are not a completed weekly average or a Friday closing report.
|Commodity
|Unit
|Nov. 18
|Nov. 19
|Gold
|US$/troy ounce
|$3,744.31
|$3,684.97
|Silver
|US$/troy ounce
|$45.02
|$44.60
|Copper
|US$/pound
|$5.64
|$5.64
|Lithium
|US$/kilogram
|$13.77
|$13.70
|Palladium
|US$/troy ounce
|$950.00
|$918.50
|Nickel
|US$/pound
|$7.17
|$7.08
These are Daily Metal Price’s published indications, not necessarily simultaneous quotes or exchange settlement prices. The accessible listing does not establish a precise intraday timestamp or clearly identify the lithium product specification. Do not use the lithium figure as a battery-grade carbonate contract price without confirming the underlying benchmark.
For a separately identified lithium benchmark, The Nordic Prospector listed 99.5 per cent battery-grade lithium carbonate, China spot, at 89,050 yuan per tonne on Nov. 17. It describes the figure as indicative. That is a different product and currency from the lithium row above and should not be compared directly.