Metals prices: Thursday snapshot and week-to-date context

THUNDER BAY ON. – Mining News Service – The trading week is still in progress. The following indicative U.S.-dollar prices are dated Nov. 18 and Nov. 19; they are not a completed weekly average or a Friday closing report.

Commodity Unit Nov. 18 Nov. 19 Gold US$/troy ounce $3,744.31 $3,684.97 Silver US$/troy ounce $45.02 $44.60 Copper US$/pound $5.64 $5.64 Lithium US$/kilogram $13.77 $13.70 Palladium US$/troy ounce $950.00 $918.50 Nickel US$/pound $7.17 $7.08

These are Daily Metal Price’s published indications, not necessarily simultaneous quotes or exchange settlement prices. The accessible listing does not establish a precise intraday timestamp or clearly identify the lithium product specification. Do not use the lithium figure as a battery-grade carbonate contract price without confirming the underlying benchmark.

For a separately identified lithium benchmark, The Nordic Prospector listed 99.5 per cent battery-grade lithium carbonate, China spot, at 89,050 yuan per tonne on Nov. 17. It describes the figure as indicative. That is a different product and currency from the lithium row above and should not be compared directly.