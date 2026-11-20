Canadian investment in building construction edged down to $23.4 billion in September, as lower residential spending weighed on the national total

Thunder Bay ON. – National News Service – Statistics Canada said Thursday that investment fell by $54.6 million, or 0.2 per cent, from August. The figures are seasonally adjusted and measure the value of building construction activity, not the number of homes completed.

Residential investment fell by $127 million, or 0.8 per cent, according to reporting on the Statistics Canada release. A decline in single-family construction contributed to the drop.

The national figure masks regional differences. Saskatchewan reported $663 million in building investment in September, up 3.8 per cent from August. Nova Scotia reported a 2.9 per cent decline to $458.8 million.

For contractors and suppliers, the report offers a snapshot of spending already put in place. It does not establish how much work is available in Northern Ontario or predict what will happen to construction employment in the months ahead.

Statistics Canada is scheduled to release October building-investment figures on Dec. 18.