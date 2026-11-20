THUNDER BAY ON. -Mining News – Two proposed gold projects in Northern Ontario are moving toward updated technical evaluations in 2027, according to a royalty company’s summary of Agnico Eagle Mines’ latest plans.

OR Royalties said Thursday that Agnico’s current outlook places first production at Upper Beaver in the first half of 2030. At Hammond Reef, first production is targeted for 2032.

For Upper Beaver, OR Royalties reported expected annual production of about 210,000 ounces of gold and 3,600 tonnes of copper at an initial processing rate of 5,000 tonnes a day. It said permits are expected in early 2028.

At Hammond Reef, preliminary plans contemplate annual production of 250,000 to 300,000 ounces of gold over a 13-year mine life. OR Royalties said an updated technical evaluation is expected in the second quarter of 2027, with remaining permits and project approval potentially in 2029.

The same study window is expected for Upper Beaver. These are company projections, not proof that either project will be approved or built on those schedules.

For Northern Ontario communities and contractors, the studies will be important tests of the projects’ costs, design and timing before potential construction decisions.