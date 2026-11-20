It’s no secret that today’s students are busier than ever. They’re expected to complete assignments and study for their courses, and outside the classroom, they have to manage work obligations, friendships, and familial commitments.

This explains why many students have started using AI to complete their coursework. But this risky practice can easily cause someone to get kicked out of their program.

The better alternative? Essay-writing services.

But not all essay-writing services are the same, and that’s why we tested dozens of companies and read hundreds of reviews.

We wanted to find the sites that are actually reliable and worth using, and we can confidently recommend the ones on our list to anyone seeking academic assistance.

WriteMyEssays.net – Overall Best Provider

Write My Essays was founded in 2011 and today serves high school students, undergraduates, postgraduates, and those taking an online course for work or to earn a certification.

This site guarantees unique work, on-time delivery, confidential ordering, reliable customer service, and a secure payment system. And unlike other providers, Write My Essays guarantees unlimited revisions.

Also, all orders are backed by a money-back guarantee.

The price of an order is determined by the work required, the due date, the subject, and the academic level. Write My Essays’ prices are somewhat lower than those of its competitors, and first-time customers get a 15% discount.

What We Found

The orders we received from Write My Essays were virtually flawless. After going through each one, it was abundantly clear that the writers who worked on our orders cared about delivering top-notch results.

All of the instructions we sent were followed closely, and we didn’t find any plagiarized sentences or AI-generated content. Each assignment was structured well, polished, and full of unique, thought-provoking insights.

We got our orders on time, and each one was reasonably priced.

Out of all the services we tested, Write My Essays performed best, which is why it firmly holds the number one spot on our list.

PaperHelp.org – Competitive Runner-up

Paper Help has been assisting students with essays and other kinds of assignments for more than 15 years. It’s also one of the few companies we came across that offers services related to business and application writing.

Like Write My Essays, this site guarantees on-time delivery, human-written content, a secure payment system, and complete confidentiality.

Its prices are somewhat higher than its competitors’, and it charges for services that other providers offer for free. But if your order is large enough, you could get a discount of 5%–10%.

There’s also an influencer program where you can make money if you promote the company on your social media accounts.

What We Found

Paper Help’s writers definitely impressed us. They delivered excellent work on time, and it was very easy to communicate with them. None of the assignments we ordered needed revisions, and they all had 100% unique, human-written content.

This site’s writing quality was similar to Write My Essays’, but its prices are generally higher, which is why it’s number two on our list.

IvoryResearch.com – UK Students’ Preferred Provider

Ivory Research was founded in 2005, and today it serves students throughout the world. This company offers a wide variety of services, and they’re particularly popular in the UK because many of the writers have gone through the UK university system.

Its dissertation-related services are widely regarded as the best in the industry, and its referral program is unique.

Ivory Research’s prices, however, are among the highest in the industry, with even short, simple assignments costing nearly £100.

What We Found

Three of the four orders we received from Ivory Research’s team were excellent. Unfortunately, one of our orders, a simple assignment, had sophisticated writing that wasn’t appropriate for the academic level.

Overall, we believe Ivory Research is an excellent site for UK students who are enrolled in either an undergraduate or postgraduate program.

CustomWritings.com – Largest Writer Pool

CustomWritings was also founded in 2005, and according to the company’s website, it has completed more than 2 million orders and employs over 300 experts.

It offers more than a dozen services and can help with a range of assignments, including calculation and programming assignments.

The prices are similar to those charged by most of the providers we tested, and the company guarantees unique writing, on-time delivery, a secure payment system, and 100% customer confidentiality.

What We Found

Overall, we were pleased with the orders we received from CustomWritings. Two of the assignments were basically flawless, and the other two just needed minor revisions.

It was easy to select a writer, and communicating with the writers was easy as well.

Of all the services we tried, this one has the biggest pool of writers, so it’s a good choice for students who need an assignment completed at the last minute.

EduBirdie.com – Easiest to Use

EduBirdie may not be as old as some of the other companies on our list, but over the past 10 years, it’s built a solid reputation, completing more than 380,000 papers and helping students in 172 countries.

It offers an impressively large range of services along with a simple ordering process. There are also free resources on the site, including sample essays and study notes.

Its pricing is relatively affordable, and it provides services that other companies charge for for free.

What We Found

The orders we received from EduBirdie were solid, and each one was delivered on time.

The research paper was good, but it was clear the writer only did what was required. Also, the essay had somewhat bland arguments. But the basic assignments we received were excellent.

The platform is intuitive, so we could track the progress of our orders and communicate with our writers effectively.

Wrapping Up

Once again, we put this list of best paper-writing companies together after testing dozens of providers and reading hundreds of reviews.

Needless to say, most of the services we tried weren’t worthy of a spot on our list.

All of the sites we’ve highlighted are worth using, but if you want best-in-class academic assistance, we strongly recommend considering Write My Essays, as this company delivered high-quality work for a fair price.



