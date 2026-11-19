Thunder Bay police report a suspected drug seizure and charges against a Windsor woman

THUNDER BAY — A Windsor woman faces drug, weapons and proceeds-of-crime charges after Thunder Bay police said they seized suspected cocaine, fentanyl and cash during an investigation on the city’s south side.

The Thunder Bay Police Service says its intelligence unit began investigating suspected drug trafficking and obtained search warrants for two south-side addresses. Officers executed the warrants on Wednesday, Nov. 18, with assistance from the Break and Enter and Armed Robbery Unit.

Police said a woman was found at a residence and arrested. They reported seizing 336 grams of suspected cocaine, 314 grams of suspected fentanyl, more than $11,000 in cash, a prohibited weapon and items police described as consistent with drug trafficking.

Police estimated the street value of the suspected drugs at $96,000. That figure is a police estimate, and the substances were described as suspected drugs.

Hadeel Shriedy, 24, of Windsor, is charged with possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking, possession of fentanyl for the purpose of trafficking, possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime over $5,000 and unauthorized possession of a weapon.

Police said Shriedy was held in custody following an initial court appearance. No date for her next appearance was provided.

The charges are allegations and have not been proven in court. Shriedy is presumed innocent unless found guilty.

What the Charges Mean

The two drug charges fall under the federal Controlled Drugs and Substances Act, rather than the Criminal Code. Possession for the purpose of trafficking involves an allegation that a person possessed a controlled substance intending to traffic it. Trafficking can include selling, giving, transporting or otherwise distributing a substance.

For cocaine or fentanyl, the law provides a maximum sentence of life imprisonment for each possession-for-trafficking offence. That is the maximum permitted by law, not an automatic sentence.

The proceeds-of-crime charge falls under the Criminal Code. It generally concerns possessing property while knowing that all or part of it came directly or indirectly from a qualifying crime. Where the property is worth more than $5,000, the maximum sentence is 10 years in prison if the Crown proceeds by indictment. The Crown can also choose to proceed by summary conviction, a process generally used for less serious offences.

The unauthorized weapons charge is also a Criminal Code offence. Police described the seized item as a prohibited weapon but did not identify it or provide the specific section under which Shriedy was charged.

One potentially relevant provision, section 91(2), addresses possession of a prohibited or restricted weapon without the required licence, subject to exceptions. It carries a maximum of five years in prison if prosecuted by indictment; it can also be prosecuted by summary conviction. The precise offence and applicable penalty in this case depend on the charge laid and the circumstances established in court.

If a person is convicted, a judge determines the sentence based on the facts of the case, applicable law and relevant sentencing principles. The maximum penalties do not predict what sentence would be imposed.