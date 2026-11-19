Police believe one man may be in British Columbia and the other may be in New Brunswick

Two Ottawa men wanted in a Perth, Ont., homicide are on the Bolo list. Police believe they may be in B.C. and New Brunswick

PERTH, Ont. — Two Ottawa men wanted on first-degree murder charges in the death of Christo Allison Richards have been added to the Bolo Program’s list of Canada’s 25 most wanted, with separate rewards of up to $50,000 offered for information leading to each arrest.

Ontario Provincial Police say Joseph Madore, 34, may be in British Columbia, while Brayton Kennedy, 28, may be in New Brunswick. Their current locations have not been confirmed.

The men are wanted in connection with the death of Richards, 34, who was found with life-threatening injuries at Last Duel Park in Perth, Ont., on April 12. Perth is in eastern Ontario, southwest of Ottawa.

On Thursday, the Bolo Program placed Madore sixth and Kennedy seventh on its updated national list. The program offers rewards and works with police to draw public attention to people wanted on outstanding warrants.

Homicide investigation

The OPP says officers from its Lanark County detachment responded to Last Duel Park at about 3:15 p.m. on April 12. Richards was taken to a trauma centre, where he was later pronounced dead.

Madore and Kennedy were initially wanted on second-degree murder charges. Police announced in September that the charges had been upgraded to first-degree murder.

The allegations against both men have not been proven in court.

The investigation remains ongoing. Lanark County OPP is working under the direction of the force’s Criminal Investigation Branch, alongside the Office of the Chief Coroner and the Ontario Forensic Pathology Service. OPP forensic identification officers have also assisted.

Police ask public not to approach

Investigators say they have reason to believe Madore is in British Columbia and may be travelling through or camping in remote backcountry areas. Police believe Kennedy may be in New Brunswick.

Those are investigative leads, not confirmed locations. The OPP has not said either man is in Thunder Bay.

Police urge anyone who sees either man not to approach him and to contact police immediately.

Anyone with information about their whereabouts can call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. In an emergency, call 911.

The Bolo Program’s name comes from the policing term “be on the lookout.” It uses public awareness campaigns and rewards to encourage people to share information that could help police locate wanted individuals.