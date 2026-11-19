Thunder Bay’s three-day weather forecast for November 19–21, 2026. Mild highs near 10°C, rain, gusty winds and a sharp weekend cooldown

NetNewsLedger Weather Desk | Thursday, November 19, 2026

Three-day forecast: Thursday, November 19, through Saturday, November 21, 2026.

THUNDER BAY, ON — Thunder Bay is getting an extended taste of autumn weather in the middle of November, with daytime temperatures reaching around 10°C, periods of rain and gusty winds before a significant drop in temperatures this weekend.

Thursday will bring a chance of showers and west winds gusting to 60 km/h. Friday will remain cloudy and relatively mild, while Saturday could bring another round of rain ahead of much colder air arriving overnight.

The bigger weather story is what comes next. By Sunday, Thunder Bay could go from double-digit temperatures to below freezing, with flurries possible.

The winter coat might get a short holiday, but don’t send it into storage. It will be back on duty soon.

Thunder Bay Three-Day Forecast

Thu, Nov. 19 10°C Low 4°C 30% chance of showers Fri, Nov. 20 7°C Low 8°C* Cloudy, rain overnight Sat, Nov. 21 10°C Low -2°C 70% chance of rain

Environment and Climate Change Canada forecast issued November 18 at 4 p.m. EST, checked November 19. *Friday night’s forecast temperature is expected to rise rather than fall.

Thursday, November 19 — Mild, Windy and Showers Possible

Thursday begins with relatively mild conditions for mid-November. Temperatures around Thunder Bay were approximately 8°C early this morning.

Environment Canada forecasts cloudy skies and a 30 per cent chance of showers late in the morning and during the afternoon.

West winds will increase to 30 km/h, gusting to 60 km/h, making the weather feel less comfortable than the thermometer suggests.

The daytime high will reach 10°C, about 10 degrees above the normal high for this time of year.

The UV index will be 1, or low.

Thursday Night

Cloudy skies will continue, with a 30 per cent chance of showers during the early evening.

Fog patches could develop near midnight, particularly in low-lying areas.

West winds near 20 km/h will become light later in the evening, with an overnight low of 4°C.

Friday, November 20 — Cloudy with Rain Arriving Overnight

Friday looks like a quieter day across Thunder Bay, with cloudy skies and a daytime high near 7°C.

Most of the day should offer a reasonable opportunity to complete outdoor chores, although sunshine may be limited.

Friday Night

The chance of precipitation will increase Friday night, with Environment Canada forecasting a 70 per cent probability of rain.

Temperatures are expected to rise to around 8°C overnight as warmer air moves across the region.

That means residents heading out Friday evening should bring a waterproof jacket rather than relying on the relatively mild temperatures.

Saturday, November 21 — Rain Ahead of a Major Temperature Drop

Saturday will bring another mild November day, with Environment Canada forecasting a high near 10°C.

Cloudy skies and a 70 per cent chance of rain are expected.

Other forecasting guidance suggests temperatures could reach 14°C, although Environment Canada’s published outlook is more conservative.

The uncertainty is tied to the timing of warmer air moving across the region and the arrival of a colder air mass.

Saturday Night — Winter Starts Knocking

The most important weather change is expected Saturday evening and overnight.

Environment Canada forecasts a 60 per cent chance of flurries or rain showers as temperatures fall to -2°C.

Any water remaining on untreated roads, sidewalks or parking lots could freeze as temperatures drop below 0°C.

This is when motorists and pedestrians should begin preparing for more winter-like conditions.

Weekend and Early Next Week: A Sharp Return to Winter

Sunday, Nov. 22 60% chance of flurries -1°C Night -12°C Monday, Nov. 23 Mix of sun and cloud -3°C Night -14°C Tuesday, Nov. 24 Mix of sun and cloud -4°C

This will mark a dramatic change from the unusually mild temperatures expected Thursday through Saturday.

Thunder Bay Travel and Road Conditions

The main weather concerns for motorists over the next three days are Thursday’s strong winds, possible fog overnight, and rain developing Friday night into Saturday.

Drivers travelling Highway 11/17, Highway 61, Highway 102 and rural roads around Thunder Bay should be alert for changing visibility and wet pavement.

The more significant concern will come Saturday night, when temperatures are expected to fall below freezing.

Bridges, shaded sections of road and untreated parking areas could become slippery.

Before travelling, check Ontario 511 for current road conditions and closures.

What to Wear: Fall Jacket Now, Winter Coat Sunday

Thursday calls for a wind-resistant jacket, particularly for anyone working or walking outdoors. With gusts potentially reaching 60 km/h, a lightweight jacket may not be enough.

Friday will be cooler but still comfortable by late-November standards. Waterproof outerwear will be useful later in the day.

Saturday calls for rain gear, especially for residents attending outdoor events or completing yard work.

By Sunday, winter coats, gloves, warm hats and insulated boots will once again be the sensible choice.

Weather Trivia: Why Can Thunder Bay Be 10°C in November?

Lake Superior has a significant influence on Thunder Bay’s weather.

During the autumn, the lake loses heat more slowly than the surrounding land. Warmer lake water can help moderate temperatures in nearby communities.

However, the lake cannot prevent cold Arctic air from moving south.

When colder air arrives, temperatures can change rapidly. A mild, rainy November day can be followed by snow and temperatures well below freezing.

This week’s forecast is a good example of that seasonal transition.

The Bottom Line

Thunder Bay residents can expect three more mild November days, with highs of 10°C Thursday, 7°C Friday and 10°C Saturday according to Environment Canada.

Showers are possible Thursday, Friday will be mostly cloudy, and rain becomes more likely Friday night and Saturday.

The biggest change arrives Saturday night, when temperatures fall below freezing and flurries become possible.

Enjoy the milder weather while it lasts. Winter appears ready to return by Sunday.

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