Quebecor’s unsolicited Telus proposal faces questions over value, control and competition. No deal has been reached

Thunder Bay ON – Tech News Update – A proposal by Quebecor to combine with Telus is putting the future shape of Canada’s telecommunications market under scrutiny, with Telus saying the offer raises significant questions about value, control and regulatory approval.

The proposal is unsolicited and non-binding. Telus has not agreed to a transaction, and its board says no final determination has been made.

Quebecor says a combined company would be better equipped to compete nationally and invest in networks. The company, which owns wireless provider Freedom Mobile, argues that scale matters as Canadian carriers face established rivals and foreign competition.

Telus has taken a more cautious view. Its board says the proposal, as structured, does not adequately compensate its shareholders for the risks and uncertainties involved. It also points to questions about how the combined company would be governed and whether a deal could secure the necessary approvals.

The outcome could matter to households and businesses that depend on wireless and internet service. A transaction would require close examination of its effects on competition, though its effect on prices or service cannot be determined from the proposal alone.

For now, the companies remain separate. Any agreement would still need to be negotiated and would face applicable regulatory scrutiny.