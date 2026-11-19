The province says funding for 12 productions will support about 600 local jobs, with more than $5 million going to projects in and around North Bay

NORTH BAY — Ontario is investing more than $9.9 million in 12 film and television projects across northern Ontario, an announcement the province says will support about 600 local jobs.

The funding comes through the Northern Ontario Heritage Fund Corporation (NOHFC). Six projects in North Bay and the surrounding area will receive a combined $5.7 million, including the fourth season of When Hope Calls and the psychological thriller Child’s Play.

“Our government continues to elevate northern Ontario’s world-class film and television industry with targeted investments through the NOHFC that drive local economies and create new jobs in the North,” said George Pirie, Minister of Northern Economic Development and Growth. “Today, we are proud to announce support for film and TV projects in North Bay and the surrounding area, an important production hub in the region.”

The province says the projects will also generate spending at hotels, restaurants and other businesses that serve productions. Nipissing MPP Vic Fedeli said the North Bay-area projects are expected to support more than 300 local jobs.

“North Bay continues to be recognized as an important film and television production destination. It serves as a direct economic driver, turning the community into a working production hub that supports small businesses and skilled trades,” Fedeli said. “With nearly half of today’s NOHFC investment supporting local projects, it is also supporting over 300 local jobs, keeping skilled people working close to home.”

The North Bay Projects

The six projects identified in the announcement are:

$2 million for When Hope Calls Season 4: Hideaway Pictures’ series follows sisters Lillian and Grace, who reunite as adults and open an orphanage in a small northwestern Canadian town.

Hideaway Pictures’ series follows sisters Lillian and Grace, who reunite as adults and open an orphanage in a small northwestern Canadian town. $1.7 million for Child’s Play: Rhombus Media’s psychological thriller follows two former summer camp friends whose involvement in a sinister event resurfaces years later.

Rhombus Media’s psychological thriller follows two former summer camp friends whose involvement in a sinister event resurfaces years later. $500,000 for Barking All The Way: Hideaway Pictures’ family comedy follows a real estate agent whose holiday detour home brings her together with a determined dog.

Hideaway Pictures’ family comedy follows a real estate agent whose holiday detour home brings her together with a determined dog. $500,000 for Rusty: Cutting Class Media’s animated comedy follows a middle-aged custodian who sees himself as the spiritual king of his town.

Cutting Class Media’s animated comedy follows a middle-aged custodian who sees himself as the spiritual king of his town. $500,000 for The Christmas Gift Guide: Vortex Media’s holiday romance pairs an executive who can hear women’s Christmas wishes with a single-mom influencer.

Vortex Media’s holiday romance pairs an executive who can hear women’s Christmas wishes with a single-mom influencer. $500,000 for Relationship Goals: Kelly Martin Productions’ film follows a former soccer star who becomes the first female coach of a struggling men’s team.

Ontario Creates listed Child’s Play and the fourth season of When Hope Calls as North Bay productions in its October 16 production update. Its listed filming period for When Hope Calls ended November 10, while Child’s Play was listed as filming through November 25.

Child’s Play producer Niv Fichman said the film stars Sandra Oh and is directed by Wang Xiaoshuai.

“With NOHFC’s generous support, we brought Child’s Play to northern Ontario, where an exceptional local crew helped bring Hannah Moscovitch’s brilliant screenplay to life with acclaimed director Wang Xiaoshuai and Emmy Award winning actor Sandra Oh,” said Fichman, lead producer and founder of Rhombus Media. “I’m especially proud that northern Ontario gets to play itself in the film, and I can’t wait for the world to see it.”

David Anselmo, a producer with Hideaway Pictures, said the return of When Hope Calls brings work to the region.

“We’re proud to bring our nominated series When Hope Calls back for a fourth season. These productions mean paid work for northern Ontario cast and crew, along with opportunities for local suppliers and businesses,” Anselmo said. “NOHFC’s support helps us create jobs here at home while building a stronger, more sustainable film and television industry in the North.”

Josh Bowen, co-CEO of Cutting Class Media, said the funding helped bring partners together for Rusty.

“We are grateful for the support of the NOHFC for Rusty. This generous investment has helped us unlock the creative and financial resources needed to bring together partners like Sony to make this incredible series a reality,” Bowen said.

Bill Marks, producer of The Christmas Gift Guide and executive chairman of Vortex Media, said the production filmed on location in North Bay.

“Thanks to the support of the NOHFC and the incredible crew and local vendors, we were able to film The Christmas Gift Guide on location in North Bay. This is the fourth project Vortex has worked on in collaboration with the NOHFC, and their continued support has given us many opportunities to experience the great benefits of filming in northern Ontario,” Marks said.

Producer Kelly Martin said Relationship Goals is timed to arrive ahead of the Women’s World Cup.

“Relationship Goals is a joyful soccer film arriving just ahead of the Women’s World Cup, when audiences everywhere will be celebrating the game. I’m excited that millions of viewers will get to experience this story and see northern Ontario on screen,” Martin said. “It’s a wonderful opportunity to put the region in the spotlight and share the talent, energy and beauty of the North with audiences around the world.”

Beyond The Set

Tourism, Culture and Gaming Minister Zee Hamid said the investment supports both production jobs and the region’s profile.

“Our government’s investments in northern Ontario’s film industry are creating jobs, driving economic growth and showcasing the region’s unique culture and natural beauty. By supporting these productions, we’re strengthening Ontario’s film and television industry while showcasing our province to audiences around the world and encouraging more visitors to discover all that Ontario has to offer,” Hamid said.

Patrick O’Hearn, executive director of Cultural Industries Ontario North, pointed to the range of businesses that work with productions.

“Ontario’s investments in film and television deliver economic benefits that reach well beyond the production set. When productions come to northern Ontario, they create jobs while generating valuable business for local hotels, restaurants, suppliers and other services,” O’Hearn said. “Productions also help showcase northern Ontario to viewers and audiences, highlighting the region’s diverse landscapes and communities as compelling backdrops for storytelling. This continued investment helps attract productions, supports local businesses and strengthens the economies of communities across the North.”

Donna Backer, CEO of the North Bay and District Chamber of Commerce, said the industry creates opportunities across the community.

“Film and television productions are an important economic driver for North Bay, generating jobs, attracting investment, and creating opportunities for businesses across our community. From accommodations and restaurants to transportation, trades and professional services, the benefits extend well beyond the production itself,” Backer said. “These projects also help position North Bay as a leading film destination within northern Ontario, supporting a growing industry that contributes to long-term economic growth and prosperity across the region.”

Since 2018 NOHFC has invested nearly $172 million in 234 northern film and television projects, including $88.6 million in 114 projects in the Nipissing area.