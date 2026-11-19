MARATHON — A plan to move Marathon Public Library into the former Ontario Provincial Police station on Hemlo Drive could also free space for the Marathon Family Health Team at the medical clinic.

The town said in October that it was finalizing architectural plans for a roughly 6,000-square-foot library space in the town-owned former station. It estimated the project at $1.4 million and said applications had been submitted to the Northern Ontario Heritage Fund and FedNor.

The town’s Oct. 8 release set a target of completing final architectural plans and construction drawings by the end of November. At that time, construction was anticipated to begin in March 2027.

The proposed move would support an expansion of the family health team into the library’s current space at the Marathon Medical Clinic in 2027, the town said. The new library site would also provide programming space for other community organizations.

The town said the fire department would remain at its Hemlo Drive location.