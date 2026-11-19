KENORA — Regional News – Drivers using the Sixteenth Avenue North railway crossing should watch for a changed traffic-control layout that the City of Kenora scheduled to take effect Tuesday.

In a Nov. 10 project update, the city said two stop signs and stop bars would be installed on Railway Street. The plan also called for the removal of a yield sign south of the tracks and a stop sign north of the tracks.

The city said the changes were developed with Transport Canada to improve traffic movement and help prevent vehicles from stopping on the railway tracks.

The crossing is part of a project that includes a sidewalk across the tracks, connecting existing sidewalks on Sixth Street North and Railway Street. The city’s last dated project update projected completion in the fall.