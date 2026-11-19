Greenstone’s curbside recycling is scheduled to begin the week of Nov. 23. Check your collection zone and accepted materials

GREENSTONE — Greenstone households are scheduled to begin receiving curbside recycling collection the week of Nov. 23, ending the wait for a service the municipality had been seeking for its residents.

Circular Materials, which administers Ontario’s producer-led collection system, says recycling will be picked up every other week on the same day as a household’s garbage collection. Residents should check their collection zone and calendar rather than assume their first pickup will be Monday.

The program accepts a range of paper and fibre, plastic containers and packaging, glass containers and metal packaging. Residents should follow the sorting and preparation information supplied with their blue boxes and consult the accepted-materials list for individual items.

Circular Materials says recycling should be at the curb by 7 a.m. on collection day. Batteries and medical sharps do not belong in the recycling.

The municipality says residents who have not received their boxes, or who have questions about collection, can contact collection contractor Emterra at 1-888-597-1541. Circular Materials provides collection-zone and program information.