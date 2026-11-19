Backups, software updates and stronger sign-in protection can help Canadians prepare for service disruptions, phishing and malware

THUNDER BAY ON – TECH NEWS – The recent Microsoft and Apple outages have offered a reminder of how much daily life depends on services that can suddenly become unavailable. For home computer users and small businesses, the practical question is not whether every disruption is a cyberattack. It is whether important work and information can survive an outage, a broken computer or a security incident.

Microsoft’s Nov. 12 outage disrupted Outlook and other Microsoft 365 services, while Apple services including iCloud and the App Store experienced problems on Nov. 17.

The companies and other affected organizations have said there is no evidence linking the recent disruptions to a cyberattack. An outage on its own is not proof that data has been stolen or destroyed.

However maybe the real message here is to back up your computer and the files that you need everyday. It matters. Having the data from your computer means that even if you ruin your laptop by spilling coffee on it, you can still save your work.

The same preparations can nevertheless help with several different problems: keep recoverable copies of important files, secure the accounts that control them and make a simple plan for operating when an online service is unavailable.

Start with a backup you can actually restore

Photos, tax records, invoices, customer information and work files can disappear because of theft, equipment failure, accidental deletion or ransomware, a type of malicious software that can lock or encrypt files.

The Canadian Centre for Cyber Security recommends the 3-2-1 rule: keep three copies of important information, including the original and two backups, on two different types of storage, with one copy kept off-site. It also recommends encrypting sensitive information and testing backups regularly.

For a household, that could mean keeping files on the computer, backing them up to an external drive and maintaining another protected copy with a separate cloud-backup provider or on a second drive stored securely elsewhere.

An external drive does not need to remain connected all the time. In fact, a disconnected backup is harder for malware on the computer to reach. Reconnect it on a schedule that reflects how much work or how many photos you can afford to lose, run the backup, verify it completed and safely eject the drive. A daily backup is sensible for files that change daily.

Encrypt the backup drive when possible, and keep its recovery password or key somewhere secure and accessible. Without that key, the owner may be unable to recover the files.

Cloud syncing is useful, but it is not automatically the same as an independent backup. Deleted, damaged or encrypted files can also sync to other devices. Check whether the service keeps earlier versions, how long they are retained and how to restore them. Keep a separate copy outside that syncing system.

Backing up a Windows PC

Windows users can use File History to save versions of personal files to an external drive:

Connect an external drive with enough space for the files and older versions. Open Control Panel, select System and Security, then Save backup copies of your files with File History. Select the drive if needed and turn File History on. Check that important folders are covered. Microsoft says folders outside the included libraries can be added to a library for backup. Test the backup by restoring a file to a different location and opening it.

File History backs up files, not a complete ready-to-run copy of every application and setting. Microsoft’s separate recovery drive also does not include personal files.

Backing up a Mac

Mac users can use Apple’s Time Machine:

Connect an external storage drive. Apple recommends one with at least twice the Mac’s storage capacity. Open System Settings, select General, then Time Machine, and choose Add Backup Disk. Select the drive and enable backup encryption when offered. Keep the backup password safe. Allow the first backup to finish, then test restoring a document or photo. Eject the drive before disconnecting it, and reconnect it regularly so Time Machine can resume its schedule.

Read the setup prompts carefully: preparing a disk for Time Machine may require erasing it. Do not choose a drive containing the only copy of important files.

Protect the accounts that hold the keys

A strong backup cannot do much good if a criminal can sign into the account that controls it and delete it.

Use a different, long password or passphrase for every important account. A reputable password manager can create and store them, leaving the user to remember one strong master password. Protect that account carefully and keep its recovery information in a secure place.

Turn on multi-factor authentication, often called MFA, for email, banking, cloud storage, website hosting and domain registration. MFA requires an additional sign-in check beyond a password. Passkeys, security keys or an authenticator app are preferable where available; text-message codes are better than having no additional protection.

Email deserves particular attention because it is often used to reset other passwords. Store recovery codes securely and make sure a trusted person knows how to find essential business recovery information if the account owner is unavailable.

Which antivirus software should you use?

For many Windows home users, Microsoft Defender Antivirus, included with Windows, is a reasonable starting point. Check Windows Security to make sure protection and updates are active.

For users who want a paid alternative, Bitdefender and ESET are among the products that performed well in independent AV-TEST Windows 11 testing conducted from March through August 2026. Microsoft Defender also performed well in those tests. Results measure performance under particular test conditions and are not a guarantee against every threat; compare current independent results, device compatibility, renewal costs and the features you need before buying.

Macs include Apple’s XProtect malware protection and other security controls. Keep macOS updated, download software from trusted sources and do not bypass a security warning simply to install an unfamiliar application. Mac owners who want additional protection can research independently tested products compatible with their version of macOS.

Antivirus is one layer, not a guarantee. Use one primary real-time antivirus product, keep it updated and be wary of alarming pop-ups claiming the computer is infected. Do not call a phone number or install software offered by an unexpected warning in a web page.

Also keep the operating system, browser and applications updated. Microsoft ended ordinary security support for Windows 10 on Oct. 14, 2025. Owners should move to a supported system, replace an incompatible device or investigate Microsoft’s applicable Extended Security Updates program as a temporary measure.

Slow down when a message demands urgent action

Phishing messages try to persuade people to disclose passwords, open harmful attachments, make payments or install software. They may appear to come from a bank, delivery company, employer or technology provider.

An outage can make a convincing pretext for a fake password-reset message. Instead of clicking a link in an unexpected email or text, open the organization’s app or type its known website address yourself. For a payment or account change, call a trusted number you already have, not one supplied in the suspicious message.

Never give an unexpected caller a password, verification code or remote access to your computer. The Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre warns that fraudsters also impersonate banks and the centre itself.

For a small business, establish a simple rule: confirm changes to supplier banking details or unusual payment requests through a previously known telephone number. Give employees an easy way to report suspicious messages without fear of blame.

Give your website a recovery plan

A business website has several separate points of control: the domain name, hosting account, website software and any outside services it uses. Protecting only the public-facing page is not enough.

Use unique passwords and MFA for the domain registrar, hosting provider and website administrator accounts. Give each person their own account, limit administrator access to those who need it and remove access when someone leaves. Keep the website platform, plug-ins and themes updated, and remove components that are no longer used.

Ask the hosting provider exactly what it backs up, how long copies are retained, who can delete them and how quickly a site can be restored. Keep a separate, protected backup of the site’s files and database, and periodically test a restore. An old copy that has never been tested may not be enough to get an online store or booking system working again.

Use HTTPS, which encrypts information travelling between visitors and the website, and check that the site’s security certificate stays current. Consider a reputable website firewall or managed hosting service, particularly if no one on staff maintains the site.

For outages, maintain a short offline contact list for the host, domain registrar, staff and key suppliers. Keep essential documents available offline where appropriate, and decide how customers will be informed if email or the website is down. For businesses in Northwestern Ontario, where a local connectivity problem can compound a cloud outage, that could include a telephone contact and an offline copy of essential operating information.

If something goes wrong

If you suspect a computer is infected, disconnect it from Wi-Fi and network cables to help limit further spread. Do not connect backup drives until you understand the problem. From a clean device, change affected passwords and review account activity. A business should contact its IT provider promptly and preserve relevant messages and records; serious infections may require professional help and a clean system reinstall before files are restored.

If money or financial information is involved, contact the bank or payment provider immediately. Canadians can also report fraud and cybercrime through the national Report Cybercrime and Fraud system; victims should also consider reporting to local police. The Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre accepts reports of attempts as well as completed fraud.

Businesses that hold personal information should assess any suspected breach promptly. Organizations subject to Canada’s federal private-sector privacy law may have reporting, notification and record-keeping obligations, depending on the circumstances.

No single product can prevent every outage or attack. A tested backup, current software, protected accounts and a clear recovery plan give both households and businesses a better chance of getting back to normal.