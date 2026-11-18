Microsoft is pitching lower-cost tools to developers and businesses, but its performance comparisons still need independent scrutiny

THUNDER BAY ON – Tech News – Microsoft has introduced a family of artificial intelligence models aimed at tasks ranging from writing software to investigating security problems, expanding its own offerings for organizations building AI-powered products.

The announcement at Microsoft Ignite on Tuesday included MAI Code 2 and a smaller version, MAI Code 2 Flash, as well as MAI Cyber 2 Flash for security work. Microsoft also announced image, speech and decision-making tools. Lower costs are a company claim

Microsoft says MAI Code 2 can handle everyday coding work at a lower cost than some competing models. It says Code 2 is available in GitHub Copilot, while Code 2 Flash is available in Copilot and through a limited-access preview in Microsoft Foundry.

The company also published benchmark comparisons for its security and coding models. Those figures are Microsoft’s claims, based on selected tests and pricing assumptions; they do not establish how the tools will perform on every organization’s software or security workload.

A coding assistant can propose changes, but developers still need to review and test them. Security teams similarly need to validate AI-generated findings before relying on them to fix vulnerabilities or respond to an incident.

More control over deployment

Microsoft also announced plans to provide trusted customers with licensed access to certain model weights through its Frontier Company program. Model weights are the numerical parameters that encode what an AI model has learned; access can give an organization more control over deployment and customization. The company has not said that all customers will receive unrestricted access.

For Canadian businesses weighing these products, the practical questions include where data is processed, what contractual protections apply, who can access the service and whether claimed savings hold up under their own workloads.

Sources: Microsoft AI model announcement, Microsoft Ignite announcement