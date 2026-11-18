Connor McDavid passed Wayne Gretzky’s Oilers power-play points mark and extended his streak to 23 games in Edmonton’s 5-2 win over Florida

Edmonton’s captain extended his season-opening point streak to 23 games as the Oilers claimed their sixth straight victory

SUNRISE, Fla., Nov. 18, 2026 – Netnewsledger National Sports – Connor McDavid moved past Wayne Gretzky for the Edmonton Oilers’ franchise lead in power-play points Tuesday, collecting a goal and an assist in a 5-2 win over the Florida Panthers.

McDavid finished with 441 power-play points as an Oiler, two more than Gretzky’s 439, according to the team’s game report. The captain also extended his season-opening point streak from 22 games to 23, tying Gretzky’s 1988-89 run for the fourth-longest such streak in NHL history.

Vasily Podkolzin scored twice and added an assist. Leon Draisaitl and Kasperi Kapanen each had a goal and two assists as Edmonton improved to 17-3-3.

The Oilers built a 4-0 lead through two periods, with McDavid and Podkolzin scoring on the power play. Matthew Tkachuk scored twice in the third to bring Florida within two, but Draisaitl’s empty-net goal sealed the result.

Devon Levi made 20 saves for Edmonton. The game was a rematch of the 2024 and 2025 Stanley Cup finals, both won by Florida.