Tyler Bertuzzi and Frank Nazar each scored twice for Chicago, which also lost Connor Bedard to an apparent upper-body injury

CHICAGO, Nov. 18, 2026: The Toronto Maple Leafs’ losing streak reached seven games Tuesday as the Chicago Blackhawks pulled away for a 6-3 victory at United Center.

Toronto opened its road trip after six straight home losses but could not hold an early lead. The Maple Leafs fell to 8-13-2, while Chicago improved to 6-13-2.

Easton Cowan put Toronto ahead in the first period. Nazar scored twice in the second before Teddy Blueger tied the game 2-2. Bedard restored Chicago’s lead later in the period.

John Tavares brought Toronto within 4-3 in the third, but Oliver Moore answered 12 seconds later. Bertuzzi then scored his second goal to put the game out of reach.

Bedard left 54 seconds into the third period after injuring himself on a faceoff. Blackhawks coach Jeff Blashill said the forward would undergo further testing and hoped to provide an update Wednesday. No diagnosis or timeline was confirmed.