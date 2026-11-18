A breach of a website-testing platform exposed visitors to code designed to steal payment information and redirect cryptocurrency transactions

THUNDER BAY ON – Tech News – Malicious code was delivered to visitors of websites belonging to 178 organizations after an attacker exploited a vulnerability in Optimizely’s Web Experimentation platform, according to security researchers.

The incident shows how a weakness in a single outside service can affect many otherwise unrelated websites. Optimizely’s software helps organizations test and personalize web pages by supplying code that runs in visitors’ browsers.

Optimizely said it fixed the vulnerability, removed the injected code from affected projects and contacted customers. The company’s incident report says the attacker has not been identified.

Payment and device risks

Security firm Report URI identified 188 affected scripts associated with 178 organizations, according to BleepingComputer. The affected sites included those operated by the BBC, CNN, Zoom and other prominent organizations. The number of visitors exposed, cards compromised and devices successfully infected remains unclear.

Netskope researchers said the malicious code was designed to capture card details from payment forms, substitute cryptocurrency wallet addresses and attempt to exploit some iPhones. Exposure to the code does not by itself establish that a visitor’s information was stolen or a device was compromised.

For Canadian readers who entered payment details on an affected site during the exposure period, a prudent step is to review card transactions and contact the card issuer promptly about unrecognized charges. Keep phones and browsers updated, and verify cryptocurrency addresses independently before sending funds.

Website operators using the affected service should review Optimizely’s notices and their own logs, preserve relevant evidence and assess whether customer notifications are required. Researchers have published technical indicators to help security teams investigate.

Sources: Optimizely incident report, Netskope Threat Labs, BleepingComputer