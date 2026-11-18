Fort William BIA urges caution after reporting an assault on an antiques store owner outside his Thunder Bay business

THUNDER BAY — The Fort William Business District BIA is urging business owners and employees to take extra precautions after reporting that the elderly owner of Sleeping Giant Antiques was assaulted outside the store Tuesday morning.

In a safety notice dated Nov. 17, the business improvement association said the owner was opening the business when two people assaulted him on the front steps. The BIA said the incident followed repeated requests for the individuals to move along.

The BIA expressed concern for the owner and his family and wished him a full recovery.

The account has not been independently confirmed with Thunder Bay police.

Safety advice for businesses

The BIA asked owners and staff to check entrances, stairways and nearby areas before approaching their workplaces, and to avoid opening alone when possible. It also suggested arranging check-ins with neighbouring businesses and keeping phones accessible.

The association advised people not to approach or confront someone blocking an entrance if they feel unsafe. It also encouraged businesses to check exterior lighting, locks and security cameras.

For an emergency or immediate danger, call 911. Thunder Bay Police Service lists 807-684-1200 for non-emergency reports.

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