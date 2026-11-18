Tyler Boucher scored in his NHL debut as Ottawa edged Winnipeg 2-1

Tyler Boucher and Winnipeg rookie Viggo Bjorck each scored their first NHL goal in Ottawa’s 2-1 victory

WINNIPEG, Nov. 18, 2026 – NHL Sports – Tyler Boucher scored in his NHL debut Tuesday as the Ottawa Senators beat the Winnipeg Jets 2-1, ending Winnipeg’s six-game winning streak.

Boucher’s second-period goal stood as the winner. Ottawa selected the 23-year-old forward 10th overall in the 2021 NHL Draft and recalled him from the American Hockey League’s Belleville Senators on Monday.

The Senators scored twice in 58 seconds after an apparent Dylan Cozens goal was overturned following a Winnipeg challenge for goaltender interference. Drake Batherson opened the scoring on the power play, and Boucher made it 2-0 at 4:04 of the second period.

Bjorck answered with his first NHL goal later in the period, taking an Adam Lowry pass and beating Linus Ullmark from the slot. Ullmark finished with 19 saves, while Stuart Skinner stopped 25 shots for Winnipeg.

Ottawa improved to 14-6-2 with its third straight win. The Jets, whose six-game run had included Mark Scheifele becoming the franchise’s career scoring leader, fell to 10-9-3.