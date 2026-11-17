THUNDER BAY — Police Chief Darcy Fleury plans to retire in May 2027, leaving the Thunder Bay Police Service after a four-year tenure that has included work on the Broken Trust recommendations and continued scrutiny of the service’s treatment of Indigenous people.

The Thunder Bay Police Service Board said in a media statement that it will determine a process for the leadership transition and expects to communicate that process publicly in the coming weeks.

Fleury was appointed chief in 2023 after 36 years with the RCMP.

The Police Services Board thanked him for his service during what it described as a challenging time and said it looks forward to working with him through the transition.

It also noted his appointment as a Member of the Order of Merit of the Police Forces in May 2026.

His retirement announcement raises questions about the progress made under his leadership and the work that remains, including the handling of human-rights complaints and the response to investigations that predate his appointment.

Human-rights complaints

Fleury inherited a service facing human-rights complaints from police employees and others.

Getting to the status of the complains filed with the OHRT is not easy.

A complaint can be resolved through a tribunal decision, a settlement or another process, and a chief’s role cannot be assumed from the outcome alone.

The Ontario Civilian Police Commission’s 2024 summary identified a Human Rights Tribunal of Ontario complaint brought by former police board chair Georjann Morriseau against fellow board members and former senior police officials.

The complaint arose before Fleury became chief.

In October 2025, the tribunal dismissed Morriseau’s racial-discrimination claims on jurisdictional grounds, finding that the nature of her relationship with the board did not bring those claims within the relevant area of the Human Rights Code. That was not a finding that the allegations had been disproved.

At an April 2024 news conference with Fleury and board chair Karen Machado, some people who had filed human-rights complaints said the service’s response to past problems had not gone far enough. Fleury and Machado said the service was working to rebuild trust.

The board’s retirement statement did not address the status of the complaints or Fleury’s involvement in them.

Progress on Broken Trust

The 2018 Broken Trust report by Ontario’s Office of the Independent Police Review Director found systemic racism within the Thunder Bay Police Service and serious deficiencies in investigations involving the deaths of Indigenous people. It made 44 recommendations and called for nine death investigations to be reopened.

In its final implementation update, published in April 2024, the oversight agency said that, as of March that year, 27 recommendations had been fully implemented and significant progress had been made on eight more. The remaining nine were subject to Ontario Provincial Police investigations and a review by the Office of the Chief Coroner.

Those figures describe the agency’s assessment at that time. They do not mean all 44 recommendations had been completed, or that all of the progress occurred after Fleury became chief.

One documented development during his tenure was the board’s adoption of a sudden-death policy in 2024. The oversight agency said related directives had been implemented and recommended that the chief and board review the policy annually. The policy addresses, among other matters, the relationship between police investigators and pathologists.

The independent work on historical death investigations was not controlled by Fleury alone. The oversight tracker reported in June 2023 that the OPP was reinvestigating 13 sudden deaths originally investigated by Thunder Bay police between 2006 and 2019. That update should not be treated as a current count of open cases without confirmation from the OPP.

In 2024, Fleury said the service was co-operating with the OPP reinvestigations. That same year, some First Nation leaders renewed calls for the Thunder Bay service to be disbanded, saying their communities lacked confidence in its investigations.

Oversight continues

Ontario’s police inspector general began a separate inspection in October 2024, during Fleury’s tenure, into the service’s handling of sudden deaths and missing-person cases and the board’s oversight.

The inspection also examines how the service and board have responded to earlier recommendations, including those from Broken Trust and the Seven Youth Inquest. In an annual report published in 2026, the inspector general said additional work was being completed before the inspection team prepared a findings report. The Inspectorate has also taken an enhanced monitoring role for recommendations from Broken Trust and the separate Sinclair report on police governance. The Ontario Civilian Police Commission ended its temporary administration of the Thunder Bay police board in 2024. In its final summary, the administrator said Fleury and other service members had worked constructively with the oversight agency on the Broken Trust recommendations. The administrator also said the new board and police leadership had begun addressing the challenges facing the city.

For the next chief, the public record points to a continuing task: demonstrating not only that policies and recommendations have been addressed, but that investigations and relationships with affected families and communities have improved in practice.