Canada’s mining and construction headlines include Yukon tungsten funding, Eskay Creek and a Kingston bridge project
THUNDER BAY – ROCKHAWKS News Desk – A Yukon tungsten project has received a conditional federal funding offer, while a major B.C. gold and silver mine moves toward its planned first production. In Ottawa, construction delegates are preparing to press parliamentarians on the workers and delivery capacity needed for major projects.
Here are the files leading the RockHawks desk:
- Yukon tungsten: Fireweed Metals says up to $14 million in federal support for Mactung remains subject to final due diligence. The money is intended for work toward an investment decision, not a construction approval.
- Eskay Creek: Skeena continues to target initial production in the second quarter of 2027. The company’s schedule remains a forecast and carries construction and commissioning risks.
- Construction in Ottawa: The Canadian Construction Association has planned more than 100 parliamentary meetings today, with workforce and project delivery among its concerns.
- Kingston crossing: Ottawa is advancing a permanent LaSalle Causeway bridge replacement using existing funding. Procurement is anticipated in 2027.
- Price pressure: Annual consumer inflation remained at 3.1 per cent in October. Energy continued to push the headline measure above inflation excluding energy.
What to watch
- Nov. 17: The construction association’s Hill Day meetings are planned. Any resulting announcements or commitments need confirmation after the meetings.
- Nov. 19: Statistics Canada’s scheduled construction-related releases warrant checking for a more direct view of building investment and prices. Release schedules should be reconfirmed.
- Nov. 26: Federal and B.C. assessment officials have scheduled an information session in Port Hardy on the proposed North Island copper and gold mine. A virtual session is planned for Dec. 1.
- Dec. 10: The North Island comment period and participant-funding application deadline close at 11:59 p.m. Pacific time. Officials have not yet determined whether a federal impact assessment is required.
- Dec. 14: Statistics Canada is scheduled to release the November consumer price index.