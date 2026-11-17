Canada’s mining and construction headlines include Yukon tungsten funding, Eskay Creek and a Kingston bridge project

THUNDER BAY – ROCKHAWKS News Desk – A Yukon tungsten project has received a conditional federal funding offer, while a major B.C. gold and silver mine moves toward its planned first production. In Ottawa, construction delegates are preparing to press parliamentarians on the workers and delivery capacity needed for major projects.

Here are the files leading the RockHawks desk:

Yukon tungsten: Fireweed Metals says up to $14 million in federal support for Mactung remains subject to final due diligence. The money is intended for work toward an investment decision, not a construction approval.

Fireweed Metals says up to $14 million in federal support for Mactung remains subject to final due diligence. The money is intended for work toward an investment decision, not a construction approval. Eskay Creek: Skeena continues to target initial production in the second quarter of 2027. The company’s schedule remains a forecast and carries construction and commissioning risks.

Skeena continues to target initial production in the second quarter of 2027. The company’s schedule remains a forecast and carries construction and commissioning risks. Construction in Ottawa: The Canadian Construction Association has planned more than 100 parliamentary meetings today, with workforce and project delivery among its concerns.

The Canadian Construction Association has planned more than 100 parliamentary meetings today, with workforce and project delivery among its concerns. Kingston crossing: Ottawa is advancing a permanent LaSalle Causeway bridge replacement using existing funding. Procurement is anticipated in 2027.

Ottawa is advancing a permanent LaSalle Causeway bridge replacement using existing funding. Procurement is anticipated in 2027. Price pressure: Annual consumer inflation remained at 3.1 per cent in October. Energy continued to push the headline measure above inflation excluding energy.

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