Ottawa advances a permanent LaSalle Causeway bridge replacement using $261.8 million in existing funding

Thunder Bay – Construction News Desk – The federal government says it will use $261.8 million in existing funding to advance a permanent replacement for the temporary bridge on Kingston’s LaSalle Causeway.

Public Services and Procurement Canada said Monday the project calls for a new movable bridge over the main marine channel and renewal of the causeway’s east and west bridges. The crossing links downtown Kingston with the city’s east end.

The former bascule bridge was removed in June 2024 after officials concluded that key structural components could not be repaired. A temporary modular bridge was installed that fall. Its scheduled removal and reinstallation allows larger vessels through the channel.

The department says planning, engagement and procurement work are advancing. It anticipates beginning procurement activities, including a request for qualifications, in 2027.

Source notes: Public Services and Procurement Canada announcement, Nov. 16