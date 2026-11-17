International shipping involves a series of connected decisions. A supplier prepares the goods, transport is booked, documents are created, customs requirements are addressed, and the shipment moves through ports, terminals and local delivery networks.

When these steps are coordinated well, importing can become a predictable part of normal business operations. Problems tend to arise when information reaches the right party late, responsibilities are unclear, or decisions are made independently at different points in the shipment.

For businesses that import regularly, reducing this operational friction can have a meaningful effect on lead times, internal workload and overall landed costs.

Start Planning Before the Cargo Is Ready

Shipping arrangements are easier to manage when logistics planning begins before the supplier finishes production.

The shipment method, origin port, cargo dimensions, expected completion date and delivery requirements can all influence the available transport options. For sea freight in particular, sailing schedules and port connectivity may affect how quickly a shipment can move between two markets. UN Trade and Development maintains data on liner shipping connectivity, showing how ports and economies are connected through international container shipping networks.

Businesses can therefore benefit from discussing upcoming orders with their logistics providers early rather than waiting until goods are ready for collection.

Advance planning is particularly important for unusual cargo. Heavy machinery, oversized equipment, dangerous goods and temperature-sensitive products may require additional arrangements that cannot always be organised at short notice.

Make Responsibilities Clear With Suppliers

A surprising amount of shipping friction begins with uncertainty over who is responsible for each part of the transaction.

The buyer and supplier should understand who arranges transport, who handles export formalities, where responsibility transfers and which costs are included in the supplier’s price.

International Commercial Terms, commonly known as Incoterms, are frequently used to define these responsibilities. Whatever commercial terms are agreed, they should be understood by the operational teams managing the shipment as well as the people negotiating the purchase.

This becomes particularly important when a business works with several overseas suppliers. If one supplier sells on EXW terms and another on FOB terms, the importer may become responsible for the goods at very different points in the journey.

Consistent purchasing procedures make these differences easier to manage.

Treat Shipping Information as Operational Data

Small information errors can become expensive once cargo is already moving.

Incorrect weights, incomplete descriptions or mismatched invoice information may create additional work for carriers and customs teams. Containerised sea freight also has formal weight requirements. The International Maritime Organization explains the rules surrounding verified gross mass for packed containers.

A useful shipment file should contain accurate details from the beginning, including:

supplier and consignee information;

commodity descriptions;

quantities and values;

package counts;

weights and dimensions;

origin and destination;

agreed commercial terms;

relevant licences, certificates or permits.

These details should ideally come from a consistent internal system rather than being reconstructed from separate emails every time a shipment is booked.

Improve the Quality of Shipping Documentation

Documentation plays a central role in international cargo movements. Common documents can include commercial invoices, packing lists, bills of lading, certificates and customs declarations.

Maersk provides a useful overview of common international shipping documents and how they are used during cargo transportation.

Businesses that ship regularly can reduce administrative friction by creating standard document templates and clear internal approval processes. Suppliers should also know what information the importer expects before cargo is dispatched.

Document accuracy matters because customs processes depend on information such as product classification, origin and value. The World Customs Organization explains that customs valuation forms the basis for calculating many import duties.

Resolving these details before arrival is generally easier than correcting them while goods are waiting for clearance.

Connect Freight and Customs Planning

Transport and customs clearance are sometimes treated as separate activities, even though one can strongly affect the other.

A shipment can arrive exactly according to schedule but still be delayed if documentation or import requirements have not been addressed.

The World Trade Organization’s Trade Facilitation Agreement includes measures such as pre-arrival processing, allowing import information to be submitted before goods arrive so clearance can begin earlier.

Importers can apply the same principle operationally by providing shipment documents to the people responsible for customs clearance as early as possible.

Working with a freight forwarder that can coordinate international transport with customs clearance can also reduce the number of handoffs between separate providers. Instead of freight, clearance and delivery being managed as isolated tasks, they can be treated as stages of one shipment.

Build Visibility Around Important Milestones

Tracking technology is useful, but good shipment visibility requires more than knowing the location of a container.

Businesses usually need to know when important operational events occur:

cargo collection;

export departure;

transshipment;

expected arrival;

documentation availability;

customs clearance;

final delivery.

These milestones allow purchasing, warehouse and sales teams to make decisions using the same information.

The World Bank’s Logistics Performance Index includes tracking and tracing alongside customs efficiency, infrastructure, international shipments and delivery timeliness when evaluating logistics performance.

For an importer, the same principle applies at company level. Visibility becomes useful when information arrives early enough for someone to act on it.

Review Exceptions Instead of Accepting Them as Routine

Every supply chain experiences occasional disruptions. The more useful question is whether the same problems appear repeatedly.

If shipments regularly incur storage charges, miss preferred sailings or require document corrections, there may be an underlying process problem.

Businesses can periodically review shipments and identify patterns such as:

repeated supplier documentation errors;

unrealistic production-to-departure timelines;

avoidable destination charges;

frequent urgent air freight;

unsuitable container utilisation;

recurring customs classification questions.

The objective is to turn individual shipping problems into process improvements.

International logistics will always involve variables outside a company’s direct control. Weather, port congestion, vessel schedules and regulatory requirements can change. Internal procedures, however, can be improved.

Create a Repeatable Shipping Process

As international shipping volumes grow, informal coordination through emails and individual employee knowledge becomes harder to sustain.

A repeatable shipping process gives suppliers, internal teams and logistics partners a common framework. It should establish when bookings are requested, what information is required, who approves documents and how exceptions are escalated.

That structure does not need to make logistics rigid. In fact, clear processes make it easier to respond when circumstances change because everyone already understands their responsibilities.

Reducing friction in international shipping is ultimately about improving coordination. When purchasing decisions, freight arrangements, documentation and customs requirements are connected from the beginning, businesses gain a supply chain that is easier to manage and better prepared to support regular international trade.