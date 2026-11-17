Three people face charges following a November 15 stop

GREENSTONE, ON — A traffic stop by Greenstone Ontario Provincial Police on November 15, 2026, led to the seizure of approximately $15,000 in cash and several types of suspected drugs.

Police reported seizing suspected cocaine, methamphetamine, fentanyl, morphine and oxycodone pills.

Two people from Long Lake 58 First Nation and one person from Scarborough were arrested. Police said the charges include possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking and possession of property obtained by crime valued at more than $5,000.

Drug trafficking offences fall under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act, while possession of property obtained by crime is a Criminal Code offence.

The police update did not provide the accused individuals’ names, the quantities of suspected drugs seized, the location of the stop or court appearance details.

The allegations have not been proven in court. All accused are presumed innocent.

Anyone with information about illicit drug possession or trafficking is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.