Southwest wind lifts highs near 10 C, while overnight fog patches may briefly reduce visibility before Tuesday morning

It was brisk this morning so light gloves are a nice touch for the attire. Your vehicle window will likely be a frosty one and need either scrapping or warming up time.

Thunder Bay and Kakabeka Falls are set for three mild days with no active Ontario weather alerts at the early-morning check. The main concerns are southwest wind and fog patches overnight into Tuesday. Gusty wind exposure can be greater on the Harbour Expressway, Highway 11/17 and open rural roads, while fog may create abrupt visibility changes in low-lying areas.

Monday: sun and a southwest breeze

Thunder Bay is mainly sunny with southwest wind increasing to 20 km/h, a high of 9 C and an early-morning wind chill near -8. Monday night turns partly cloudy as fog patches develop; the wind becomes light and the low is 2 C.

Kakabeka Falls is sunny with southwest wind near 20 km/h, a high of 10 C and an early-morning wind chill near -6. A few clouds and fog patches develop overnight, with a low of 2 C.

Tuesday: fog lifts, then sun and cloud

Fog patches dissipate Tuesday morning in both communities. Thunder Bay has a mix of sun and cloud, southwest wind near 20 km/h and a high of 10 C. Kakabeka Falls also reaches 10 C under sun and cloud. Tuesday-night lows are near 1 C as cloudy periods return.

Wednesday: still mild

Thunder Bay and Kakabeka Falls are forecast to see a mix of sun and cloud Wednesday with highs near 9 C. Cloud increases Wednesday night and temperatures remain near 3 C. No measurable precipitation is included in the current three-day outlook.

Wardrobe

Dress in removable layers, including a sweater and wind-resistant jacket; gloves are useful before sunrise. Reflective outerwear is sensible near roads in overnight fog, and water-resistant footwear will handle damp paths.

Weather trivia