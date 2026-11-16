Southwest wind lifts highs near 10 C, while overnight fog patches may briefly reduce visibility before Tuesday morning
THUNDER BAY, Ont., Nov. 16, 2026 – Weather Desk – No alerts, but watch for fog and crosswinds
It was brisk this morning so light gloves are a nice touch for the attire. Your vehicle window will likely be a frosty one and need either scrapping or warming up time.
Thunder Bay and Kakabeka Falls are set for three mild days with no active Ontario weather alerts at the early-morning check. The main concerns are southwest wind and fog patches overnight into Tuesday.
Gusty wind exposure can be greater on the Harbour Expressway, Highway 11/17 and open rural roads, while fog may create abrupt visibility changes in low-lying areas.
Monday: sun and a southwest breeze
Thunder Bay is mainly sunny with southwest wind increasing to 20 km/h, a high of 9 C and an early-morning wind chill near -8. Monday night turns partly cloudy as fog patches develop; the wind becomes light and the low is 2 C.
Kakabeka Falls is sunny with southwest wind near 20 km/h, a high of 10 C and an early-morning wind chill near -6. A few clouds and fog patches develop overnight, with a low of 2 C.
Tuesday: fog lifts, then sun and cloud
Fog patches dissipate Tuesday morning in both communities. Thunder Bay has a mix of sun and cloud, southwest wind near 20 km/h and a high of 10 C. Kakabeka Falls also reaches 10 C under sun and cloud. Tuesday-night lows are near 1 C as cloudy periods return.
Wednesday: still mild
Thunder Bay and Kakabeka Falls are forecast to see a mix of sun and cloud Wednesday with highs near 9 C. Cloud increases Wednesday night and temperatures remain near 3 C. No measurable precipitation is included in the current three-day outlook.
Wardrobe
Dress in removable layers, including a sweater and wind-resistant jacket; gloves are useful before sunrise. Reflective outerwear is sensible near roads in overnight fog, and water-resistant footwear will handle damp paths.
Weather trivia
Lake Superior can moderate shoreline temperatures because water warms and cools more slowly than land. Wind direction still allows inland Kakabeka Falls to differ from the city and airport.