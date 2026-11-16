Monday highs reach 6 C to 11 C, fog may form near Thunder Bay-area communities overnight, and rain chances hold off until later in the week

Northwestern Ontario opens the week with a broad November warm-up and southwest winds gusting to 40 or 50 km/h in many communities. Environment and Climate Change Canada had no active Ontario weather alerts at the early-morning check, but crosswinds may affect high-profile vehicles and exposed stretches of highway. Fog patches are forecast overnight in parts of the Lake Superior corridor.

The temperature contrast is modest but meaningful: Nipigon tops out near 6 C Monday while Kenora and Fort Frances reach 11 C. Most western communities turn mainly cloudy Tuesday, then remain cloudy Wednesday.

Monday: 10 C or better in much of the west

Kenora is mainly sunny with a high of 11 C, south wind gusting to 40 km/h and a low of 4 C. Red Lake clears to a high of 10 C, with southwest gusts to 40 km/h and a low of 4 C. Dryden reaches 10 C with sun and cloud, gusts to 40 km/h and a low of 4 C. Fort Frances is mainly sunny at 11 C, with gusts to 40 km/h and a low of 4 C.

Sioux Lookout clears to 10 C, with gusts to 40 km/h and a low of 3 C. Ignace reaches 10 C with southwest gusts to 40 km/h and a low of 4 C.

Farther east, Nipigon is mainly sunny with a high of 6 C, gusts to 40 km/h and a low near 0 C; fog patches may develop overnight. Greenstone, represented by the Geraldton-Longlac-Caramat forecast, is mainly sunny at 8 C with gusts to 40 km/h and a low of 2 C. Armstrong reaches 8 C with a southwest wind near 20 km/h and a low of 1 C.

Tuesday: cloud builds from the west

Kenora, Dryden, Fort Frances, Sioux Lookout and Ignace are mainly cloudy or turn cloudy, with highs near 10 C. Red Lake is mainly cloudy at 9 C. Overnight lows generally hold from 3 C to 4 C in these western communities.

Nipigon sees sun and cloud, a high of 8 C and fog dissipating in the morning; its Tuesday-night low is near 5 C. Greenstone starts mainly sunny before cloud increases, reaches 10 C and falls to about 2 C Tuesday night. Armstrong is mainly sunny before cloud increases, with a high of 11 C and a low near 1 C.

Wednesday: clouds dominate, with a sunny Nipigon exception

Kenora is cloudy near 10 C, falling to 0 C Wednesday night with a 30-per-cent chance of showers. Red Lake is cloudy near 7 C and falls to -2 C with a 30-per-cent shower chance at night. Dryden, Sioux Lookout and Ignace are cloudy near 8 C, with lows near 5 C and a 30-per-cent chance of showers at night. Fort Frances is cloudy near 9 C, with a low near 5 C and a 30-per-cent shower chance overnight.

Nipigon is the brighter exception: sunny near 8 C, then cloudy and 7 C overnight. Greenstone is partly cloudy to cloudy near 9 C with a low near 5 C. Armstrong is cloudy near 8 C with a low near 5 C.

Wardrobe

A light insulated jacket with a wind-resistant shell is suitable for Monday’s gusts, with gloves useful for early commutes. Wear footwear with good grip where overnight fog leaves damp pavement, and carry a compact rain shell Wednesday evening even though the first shower chances remain low.

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