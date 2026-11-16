Monday highs reach 6 C to 11 C, fog may form near Thunder Bay-area communities overnight, and rain chances hold off until later in the week
Thunder Bay – Weather – Nov. 16, 2026 – Southwest wind drives the warm-up.
Northwestern Ontario opens the week with a broad November warm-up and southwest winds gusting to 40 or 50 km/h in many communities. Environment and Climate Change Canada had no active Ontario weather alerts at the early-morning check, but crosswinds may affect high-profile vehicles and exposed stretches of highway. Fog patches are forecast overnight in parts of the Lake Superior corridor.
The temperature contrast is modest but meaningful: Nipigon tops out near 6 C Monday while Kenora and Fort Frances reach 11 C. Most western communities turn mainly cloudy Tuesday, then remain cloudy Wednesday.
Monday: 10 C or better in much of the west
Kenora is mainly sunny with a high of 11 C, south wind gusting to 40 km/h and a low of 4 C. Red Lake clears to a high of 10 C, with southwest gusts to 40 km/h and a low of 4 C. Dryden reaches 10 C with sun and cloud, gusts to 40 km/h and a low of 4 C. Fort Frances is mainly sunny at 11 C, with gusts to 40 km/h and a low of 4 C.
Sioux Lookout clears to 10 C, with gusts to 40 km/h and a low of 3 C. Ignace reaches 10 C with southwest gusts to 40 km/h and a low of 4 C.
Farther east, Nipigon is mainly sunny with a high of 6 C, gusts to 40 km/h and a low near 0 C; fog patches may develop overnight. Greenstone, represented by the Geraldton-Longlac-Caramat forecast, is mainly sunny at 8 C with gusts to 40 km/h and a low of 2 C. Armstrong reaches 8 C with a southwest wind near 20 km/h and a low of 1 C.
Tuesday: cloud builds from the west
Kenora, Dryden, Fort Frances, Sioux Lookout and Ignace are mainly cloudy or turn cloudy, with highs near 10 C. Red Lake is mainly cloudy at 9 C. Overnight lows generally hold from 3 C to 4 C in these western communities.
Nipigon sees sun and cloud, a high of 8 C and fog dissipating in the morning; its Tuesday-night low is near 5 C. Greenstone starts mainly sunny before cloud increases, reaches 10 C and falls to about 2 C Tuesday night. Armstrong is mainly sunny before cloud increases, with a high of 11 C and a low near 1 C.
Wednesday: clouds dominate, with a sunny Nipigon exception
Kenora is cloudy near 10 C, falling to 0 C Wednesday night with a 30-per-cent chance of showers. Red Lake is cloudy near 7 C and falls to -2 C with a 30-per-cent shower chance at night. Dryden, Sioux Lookout and Ignace are cloudy near 8 C, with lows near 5 C and a 30-per-cent chance of showers at night. Fort Frances is cloudy near 9 C, with a low near 5 C and a 30-per-cent shower chance overnight.
Nipigon is the brighter exception: sunny near 8 C, then cloudy and 7 C overnight. Greenstone is partly cloudy to cloudy near 9 C with a low near 5 C. Armstrong is cloudy near 8 C with a low near 5 C.
Wardrobe
A light insulated jacket with a wind-resistant shell is suitable for Monday’s gusts, with gloves useful for early commutes. Wear footwear with good grip where overnight fog leaves damp pavement, and carry a compact rain shell Wednesday evening even though the first shower chances remain low.
Weather trivia
Fog forms when air close to the ground cools to its dew point and water vapour condenses into tiny suspended droplets. It can develop even when no rain is forecast, especially under light overnight wind.