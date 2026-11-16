Sun and brisk winds dominate Monday and Tuesday before cloud thickens Wednesday; no Ontario weather alerts were active early Monday

A broad southwest flow will bring an unusually mild start to the week across remote Northern Ontario, with Monday highs from 7 C to 9 C in most covered communities. Environment and Climate Change Canada forecasts gusts of 40 to 50 km/h in several areas, a practical concern for small-aircraft operations, exposed roads and loose outdoor items even though the province had no active weather alerts at the desk’s early-morning check.

The strongest Monday gusts are forecast around Sandy Lake, Attawapiskat First Nation and Bearskin Lake First Nation. Travellers should still confirm local flight and road conditions because the regional forecast is not an aviation or winter-road operating notice.

Monday: sunshine and southwest gusts

Kitchenuhmaykoosib Inninuwug (KI), also known as Big Trout Lake, is forecast to be sunny with a high of 8 C, followed by increasing cloud before morning and a low of 2 C. Sandy Lake reaches 9 C under mainly sunny skies, with southwest wind gusting to 50 km/h and a low of 2 C Monday night. Pikangikum First Nation is sunny, high 9 C, with southwest gusts to 40 km/h easing late in the day and a low of 2 C.

Kasabonika Lake First Nation is mainly sunny with a high of 7 C, southwest wind near 30 km/h and a low of 2 C. Bearskin Lake First Nation also reaches 7 C, with southwest gusts to 50 km/h before the wind eases and an overnight low near 2 C.

Ogoki Post and Marten Falls First Nation use Environment Canada’s Fort Hope-Lansdowne House-Ogoki forecast: sunny, high 7 C, southwest gusts to 40 km/h and a low of 2 C. No direct Neskantaga First Nation forecast was available, so the Lansdowne House forecast is used as the nearest defensible official substitute: sunny, high 7 C and low 2 C. Attawapiskat First Nation is sunny with a high of 7 C, southwest gusts to 50 km/h and a low of 2 C.

Tuesday: warmth holds

Tuesday stays dry and mild. KI is mainly cloudy with a high of 8 C and a low of -2 C. Sandy Lake and Pikangikum are sunny near 8 C, then cloud increases with lows near -1 C. Kasabonika is sunny at 7 C, then falls to -2 C under cloudy periods.

For Bearskin Lake, the Big Trout Lake-Kasabonika extended outlook is used as a clearly labelled substitute because a current community-specific extended product could not be verified: sunny near 7 C, then cloudy periods and -2 C. Ogoki Post, Marten Falls and the Neskantaga substitute outlook are sunny near 9 C, with cloud at night and a low near 1 C. Attawapiskat reaches 9 C with sun and cloud, then slips to 0 C.

Wednesday: cloud spreads across the north

Cloud becomes the dominant feature Wednesday. KI and Kasabonika are near 3 C, with overnight lows near -1 C. The same Big Trout Lake-Kasabonika substitute gives Bearskin Lake a high near 3 C and low near -1 C. Sandy Lake and Pikangikum are cloudy near 5 C, with lows near 0 C.

The Lansdowne House outlook used for Ogoki Post, Marten Falls and Neskantaga calls for cloud, a high near 7 C and a low near -4 C, with a 30-per-cent chance of rain showers or flurries Wednesday night. Attawapiskat is cloudy near 5 C with a low near 1 C.

Wardrobe

Use a wind-resistant outer layer over a light sweater Monday; the afternoon will feel mild, but airport aprons and exposed shorelines will be noticeably cooler in the gusts. Keep a toque and gloves available for early starts and Wednesday evening, and choose waterproof footwear where thawed surfaces become muddy or refreeze overnight.

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