Ontario will end the one-year injection requirement for eligible insulin-pump funding applicants on Feb. 1, 2027

THUNDER BAY — Health – Ontario will remove a rule that requires eligible applicants to use injected insulin for a year before they can receive provincial funding for an insulin pump.

The change takes effect Feb. 1, 2027, through the Assistive Devices Program. Ontario says it will allow eligible patients with Type 1 diabetes to qualify for pump funding immediately instead of completing the current waiting period.

The province will also move grant renewals for pump supplies from an annual process to once every two years. The change is intended to reduce paperwork for patients and clinicians; it does not reduce the yearly supply grant.

Under the current program, eligible Ontario residents receive full funding for an approved insulin pump and $2,400 a year for related supplies, paid in quarterly instalments. Income is not used to determine eligibility, but applicants must be Ontario residents with a valid health card and meet medical criteria assessed through an approved diabetes education program.

The government estimates that nearly 4,000 people who apply for insulin-pump funding each year could benefit from the revised rules. It did not provide a Northwestern Ontario breakdown.

For regional patients, the policy change removes a time barrier but not necessarily the travel and workforce barriers involved in pump assessment, education and followup. The province’s program information says an Assistive Devices Program-registered diabetes education team must determine whether a pump is appropriate and whether the applicant meets the medical criteria.

The announcement does not change the eligibility category to include all forms of diabetes. The provincial program page continues to describe pump and continuous glucose-monitoring support for eligible people with Type 1 diabetes.

Patients considering a pump should wait for approval before buying equipment. Ontario’s guidance says people who purchase before completing the application steps can be responsible for the full cost.