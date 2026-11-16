Kenora OPP reports six impaired-driving incidents in under 72 hours as police warn of criminal, licensing and financial consequences

KENORA — Ontario Provincial Police responded to six separate impaired-driving incidents in the Kenora area in less than 72 hours, including five within a 48-hour period.

Police described the number as a serious public-safety concern and urged drivers who consume alcohol, cannabis or other drugs to arrange a ride, use a taxi or rideshare service, designate a sober driver or remain where they are.

The OPP release did not provide the dates, locations or circumstances of the six incidents.

What charges can follow an impaired-driving investigation

Canada’s Criminal Code creates several separate impaired-operation offences.

A driver may be charged with operating a vehicle while their ability is impaired to any degree by alcohol, a drug or a combination of both. A person can also be charged for having a blood-alcohol concentration of at least 80 milligrams per 100 millilitres of blood within two hours of driving.

Separate offences cover prohibited concentrations of THC and other drugs, as well as the combination of alcohol and THC. Refusing or failing to comply with a lawful demand for a breath, oral-fluid or blood sample can also result in a criminal charge.

The offence does not depend solely on whether a driver exceeds the blood-alcohol limit. Police may lay an impaired-operation charge based on evidence that alcohol or drugs reduced the person’s ability to drive, even without a reading above 80 milligrams.

No such charge has been attributed to any of the six incidents in the information released by Kenora OPP.

Fines, jail and driving prohibitions

For a first conviction for impaired operation or exceeding a prohibited concentration, the Criminal Code generally sets a mandatory minimum fine of $1,000.

The minimum rises to $1,500 when a first offender’s blood-alcohol concentration is between 120 and 159 milligrams per 100 millilitres, and to $2,000 at 160 milligrams or higher. A first conviction for refusing a lawful testing demand also carries a minimum $2,000 fine.

A second offence carries a mandatory minimum 30 days in jail. Each subsequent offence carries a minimum 120-day sentence.

When prosecuted by indictment, basic impaired-driving and refusal offences carry a maximum sentence of 10 years. On summary conviction, the maximum is two years less a day, a $5,000 fine, or both.

A conviction also brings a mandatory Criminal Code driving prohibition. The range is one to three years for a first offence and two to 10 years for a second offence, in addition to any period of imprisonment. A subsequent offence carries a prohibition of at least three years.

The penalties increase sharply when someone is hurt or killed. Impaired driving causing bodily harm carries up to 14 years in prison when prosecuted by indictment. Impaired driving causing death carries a maximum life sentence.

Sentences depend on the proven facts, the accused’s record and how the Crown proceeds. Charges are allegations and must be proven in court.

Immediate Ontario sanctions

Roadside consequences can begin before a case reaches court.

In Ontario, a driver who registers a blood-alcohol concentration of at least 0.08, refuses a testing demand or performs poorly during a drug-recognition evaluation can receive an immediate 90-day licence suspension and seven-day vehicle impoundment. A first occurrence also brings a $550 provincial penalty and an eight-hour education requirement.

Drivers in the “warn range,” with a blood-alcohol concentration from 0.05 to 0.079, can receive a seven-day suspension, a $250 penalty and an education requirement for a first occurrence even when no criminal conviction follows.

Vehicle owners can be responsible for towing and storage charges, including when someone else was driving their vehicle.

For offences committed on or after July 1, 2026, a first criminal conviction in Ontario generally brings a licence suspension of at least one year, mandatory education or treatment and an ignition-interlock requirement lasting at least one year. After the interlock condition is removed, the driver is subject to at least six months of zero tolerance for alcohol and drugs.

Provincial consequences become progressively longer after further convictions. A fourth conviction within 10 years brings a lifetime licence suspension with no possibility of reduction.

Costs continue after court

An impaired-driving conviction can affect much more than the sentence imposed by a judge.

Drivers may face towing and storage bills, licence-reinstatement fees, education or treatment expenses and the cost of installing and maintaining an ignition-interlock device. Ontario also warns that a conviction can result in increased automobile-insurance premiums.

A criminal record and prolonged loss of driving privileges can affect employment, particularly for commercial drivers and people whose work requires travel, a clean driving record or the operation of company vehicles. In Northwestern Ontario, losing a licence can also make it difficult to reach work, medical appointments, education or family responsibilities where public transportation is limited or unavailable.

Kenora OPP thanked residents who report suspected impaired drivers. Anyone who sees a vehicle being driven erratically should call 911 when there is an immediate danger and, when it is safe, provide the vehicle description, location, direction of travel and licence plate.

“Make the right choice before you drive. Impaired driving is not worth the risk to yourself, your passengers, or innocent members of the public,” the detachment said.