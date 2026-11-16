India’s weather agency forecasts a Thursday coastal crossing with winds gusting to 145 km/h and extreme rainfall in parts of coastal Andhra Pradesh

A deep depression over the Bay of Bengal is forecast to strengthen rapidly and cross the Andhra Pradesh and Yanam coast between Nellore and Tuni by noon Thursday as a very severe cyclonic storm, the India Meteorological Department said Monday.

At 8:30 a.m. India Standard Time, the centre was near 11.2 degrees north and 86.4 degrees east, about 800 kilometres south-southeast of Visakhapatnam. It was moving north-northwest at six kilometres per hour. The agency forecast cyclonic-storm strength by Monday evening, severe-cyclonic-storm strength Tuesday evening and further intensification before landfall.

The forecast calls for maximum sustained winds of 120 to 130 km/h, with gusts to 145 km/h, at the coastal crossing. A pre-cyclone watch, identified by the agency as a yellow message, covers Andhra Pradesh and adjoining south Odisha coasts.

Rain, sea and transport hazards

Heavy to very heavy rain is forecast at a few places in coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam on Thursday and Friday, with isolated extremely heavy rain. The department defines extremely heavy rainfall as more than 204.4 millimetres in 24 hours. Heavy rain is also forecast in Rayalaseema, Telangana, Odisha and parts of Tamil Nadu during the broader event.

Along and off the Andhra Pradesh and Yanam coast, winds are forecast to build to 120 to 130 km/h, gusting to 145 km/h, from Wednesday night to noon Thursday. Sea conditions off the coast are forecast to become phenomenal from Wednesday evening into Thursday morning. Fishermen have been told not to venture into affected parts of the Bay of Bengal through the warning period.

The department said heavy rain and strong wind could damage vulnerable structures and crops, uproot small trees, flood low-lying areas, reduce visibility and disrupt road, rail, marine and helicopter operations. Those are forecast impacts, not a report of damage already caused by the developing storm.

Authorities move into preparedness mode

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu directed officials to take precautionary measures and monitor conditions ahead of the expected coastal impact, according to an official release reported Monday by Telangana Today. The reviewed official meteorological bulletins did not provide a verified evacuation count or report deaths or damage from this developing system.