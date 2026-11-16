Anishinabek chiefs recognize Rights of Nature and propose an Indigenous-led tribunal for alleged ecological harm

THUNDER BAY — Indigenous News Service – Anishinabek Nation chiefs have recognized inherent Rights of Nature and laid out a path for participating First Nations to create their own protections for waters, forests, species and other natural entities.

The resolution was adopted during the Nov. 3-4 Fall Grand Council Assembly in the traditional territory of Algonquins of Pikwakanagan First Nation and announced publicly Nov. 13. It also proposes an ad hoc Anishinaabe Rights of Nature Tribunal to hear alleged violations and consider remedies under Anishinaabe law and governance processes.

The decision has a direct Northwestern Ontario reach. The Anishinabek Nation’s Northern Superior Region includes Biigtigong Nishnaabeg, Biinjitiwaabik Zaaging Anishinaabek, Fort William First Nation, Long Lake #58 First Nation, Michipicoten First Nation, Namaygoosisagagun First Nation, Pays Plat First Nation, Netmizaaggamig Nishnaabeg and Red Rock Indian Band.

The resolution identifies 10 rights, including the rights of nature to exist and flourish, maintain ecological integrity and biodiversity, regenerate, be restored after damage, remain free from pollution and cumulative harm, and be represented by First Nation-appointed guardians, Knowledge Keepers and Elders.

It does not automatically designate every lake, river or forest as a legal person, nor does the announcement say the tribunal is already operating. The framework allows each participating First Nation to decide whether to recognize the rights of a particular ecosystem or natural entity through its own resolution and to establish governance and enforcement mechanisms.

That distinction will matter in Northwestern Ontario, where mining, forestry, energy, transportation and waste projects often involve overlapping questions of Indigenous law, Crown permitting, treaty rights and consultation. The Anishinabek Nation announcement does not explain how a future tribunal’s decisions would interact with provincial or federal approvals, the courts or regulatory enforcement.

The proposal follows First Nation-led Rights of Nature initiatives elsewhere, including Alderville First Nation’s 2025 recognition of legal personhood and rights for Pemadeshkodeyong, or Rice Lake. Alderville Chief Taynar Simpson presented the resolution at the assembly.