Remote Northern Ontario

Clear skies will support cold mornings, but daytime temperatures climb well above seasonal values through Tuesday

THUNDER BAY, Ont., Nov. 15, 2026 — Sunshine and strengthening southerly winds will produce a rapid warm-up across remote Northern Ontario through Tuesday, while creating crosswind concerns for exposed winter roads and airport operations.

No active weather alerts were displayed for the covered communities during the early-morning review.

Sunday: Sunshine, cold wind chills and gusty winds

Kitchenuhmaykoosib Inninuwug, or Big Trout Lake, and Kasabonika Lake First Nation are forecast to reach 5 C under sunny skies. Southwest winds may reach 30 km/h, after a morning wind chill near -11. The overnight low will be about 1 C.

Bearskin Lake First Nation will also be sunny with a high near 5 C and an overnight low near 1 C.

Sandy Lake is forecast to reach 5 C, with south winds increasing to 30 km/h. Pikangikum First Nation will have a similar high, with south winds of 20 km/h gusting to 40. Both communities fall to about 1 C Sunday night.

Ogoki Post and Marten Falls First Nation will use Environment Canada’s Fort Hope-Lansdowne House-Ogoki forecast: sunny, a high of 4 C and an overnight low near 0 C. The Lansdowne House forecast is also the nearest defensible official substitute for Neskantaga First Nation.

Attawapiskat First Nation will be sunny with a high of 3 C after a morning wind chill near -10. The overnight low will be -3 C.

Monday: Temperatures rise well above normal

Sandy Lake and Pikangikum climb to 9 C under sunny skies, with an overnight low near 4 C.

Big Trout Lake, Kasabonika Lake and Bearskin Lake reach about 7 C, followed by lows near 3 C.

Ogoki Post, Marten Falls and Neskantaga reach 7 C, with nighttime temperatures near 2 C. Attawapiskat reaches 6 C and also falls to 2 C overnight.

Tuesday: Clouds begin to increase

Sandy Lake and Pikangikum will have a mix of sun and cloud with highs near 8 C and lows near 1 C.

Big Trout Lake, Kasabonika Lake and Bearskin Lake remain near 7 C, with increasing cloud and overnight temperatures near 0 C.

Ogoki Post, Marten Falls and Neskantaga reach about 9 C before clouds increase, with lows near 1 C. Attawapiskat reaches 8 C and also falls to about 1 C.

Travel and wardrobe

Morning wind chills between roughly -8 and -13 call for an insulated coat, gloves and a warm hat. Layers that can be removed will be useful as afternoons turn mild. Travellers should secure loose cargo and expect gusty crosswinds at exposed airstrips, especially around Sandy Lake, Pikangikum and Big Trout Lake.

Weather trivia

Wind chill describes the cooling effect of wind on exposed skin. It does not lower the temperature of vehicles, buildings or other inanimate objects below the actual air temperature.