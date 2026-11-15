Thunder Bay and Kakabeka Falls

Cold mornings give way to highs well above normal, with increasing cloud expected Tuesday

THUNDER BAY, Ont., Nov. 15, 2026 — Weather – Thunder Bay and Kakabeka Falls will have a dry, sunny end to the weekend before temperatures climb toward 10 C early this week.

No active weather alert were displayed for either community during the early-morning review.

Thunder Bay Airport reported clear skies, -6 C, a west wind of about 7 km/h and a wind chill of -9 at 3 a.m. EST.

Sunday: Mainly sunny

Thunder Bay will be mainly sunny with a high of 7 C. Light winds will produce a morning wind chill near -10. Skies remain clear Sunday night, with a low of -3 C.

Kakabeka Falls will also be sunny with a high near 7 C. Its overnight low will be closer to -5 C.

Monday: Sunny and warmer

Thunder Bay reaches 9 C under sunny skies, followed by a clear night and a low of 1 C.

Environment Canada’s latest regional extended forecast places the immediate Thunder Bay area in similar dry, mild conditions Monday. A separately refreshed Kakabeka Falls extended value was not available at publication time, so the Thunder Bay-area figures should be treated as nearby guidance rather than a Kakabeka observation.

Tuesday: Cloud increases

Thunder Bay reaches 10 C before cloud increases. Tuesday night will be partly cloudy with a low near 3 C.

The regional outlook supports a similar increase in cloud around Kakabeka Falls. Local temperatures may be a few degrees cooler, particularly after sunset.

Travel and wardrobe

Wear a warm coat, gloves and a hat for the early morning, then switch to a lighter jacket as temperatures rise. Shaded sidewalks, parking lots and rural approaches may remain slippery where residual moisture freezes overnight.

Weather trivia

Lake Superior changes temperature more slowly than the surrounding land. That thermal lag can keep shoreline neighbourhoods cooler on mild spring days and warmer during some autumn nights.