Advertisement
Facebook X Youtube
Home Weather Northern Ontario Weather - Forecasts and alerts Sunday sunshine gives way to Tuesday cloud across Northwestern Ontario

Sunday sunshine gives way to Tuesday cloud across Northwestern Ontario

By
NetNewsLedger Weather Desk
-
Husky the Muskie in Kenora Ontario
Husky the Muskie in Kenora Ontario
Northwestern Ontario

Highs rise toward 8 C to 10 C Monday before increasing cloud spreads across the region Tuesday

THUNDER BAY, Ont., Nov. 15, 2026 – Ontario Weather — A broad area of fair weather will give Northwestern Ontario a sunny Sunday and Monday, but south winds gusting to 40 km/h in some western communities may affect high-profile vehicles and exposed highways.

No active weather alerts were displayed for the nine required communities during the early-morning review. The forecast is based on Environment Canada’s latest available Nov. 14 afternoon northern Ontario bulletins because the scheduled Nov. 15 northern update had not populated on the public bulletin page.

At 3 a.m. local time, Kenora Airport reported clear skies and -2 C, while Armstrong Airport and Geraldton Airport were both near -11 C.

Sunday: Sunny with a brisk south wind

Kenora will be mainly sunny with a high of 7 C. South winds of 20 km/h will gust to 40, with a morning wind chill near -10. The overnight low will be 2 C.

Red Lake reaches 6 C, with south winds of 20 km/h and an overnight low of 3 C. Dryden, Sioux Lookout and Ignace also reach 6 C; their overnight lows range from 0 C to 4 C. Ignace may see gusts to 40 km/h Sunday night.

Fort Frances will be sunny with a high of 6 C and a low near 1 C.

Nipigon reaches 6 C under sunshine, then falls to -1 C. Greenstone, represented by the Geraldton-Longlac-Caramat forecast, reaches 5 C and falls to -2 C.

Armstrong reaches 5 C after a morning wind chill near -12. The overnight low will be -5 C.

Monday: The warmest day for many communities

Kenora reaches 10 C. Red Lake, Dryden, Sioux Lookout and Ignace reach 9 C, while Fort Frances reaches 8 C.

Nipigon and Greenstone should reach about 8 C. Armstrong also climbs to about 8 C after its colder start.

Nighttime lows range from near 0 C around Armstrong to 6 C at Kenora.

Tuesday: Cloud expands from the west

Kenora, Red Lake, Dryden, Fort Frances, Sioux Lookout, Greenstone, Armstrong and Ignace are forecast to reach about 9 C under increasing or persistent cloud.

Nipigon should reach about 9 C as cloud increases. Overnight lows across the region range from about 1 C near Nipigon to 5 C at Fort Frances.

Travel and wardrobe

A winter coat, gloves and hat remain appropriate early Sunday, particularly around Armstrong and Greenstone. A lighter outer layer will be more comfortable Monday afternoon. Drivers on highways 11, 17, 71 and 105 should be prepared for gusty crosswinds west of Dryden and around Kenora.

Weather trivia

Kenora’s forecast high of 10 C Monday is about 12 degrees above the Environment Canada normal maximum of -2 C listed for this period.

Previous articleSunshine and strong southerly flow bring an unusual November warm-up
Next articleSunshine and mild air settle over Thunder Bay and Kakabeka Falls
NetNewsLedger Weather Desk
NetNewsLedger Weather Desk
http:www.netnewsledger.com

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

© Copyright © 2007 - 2026 NetNewsledger.com. All Rights Reserved.
MORE STORIES
Devon Levi earned his first NHL shutout and Connor McDavid reached 50 points as Edmonton beat Toronto 1-0, handing the Leafs a sixth straight home loss

Levi blanks Leafs as McDavid streak reaches 21 games

James Murray - 0
Colorado beat Montreal 4-1 to end the Canadiens' 12-game point streak after confirming injury timelines for Nathan MacKinnon and Cale Makar

Avalanche end Canadiens’ 12-game point streak without MacKinnon, Makar

James Murray - 0
Mark Scheifele became the Jets' all-time points leader as Winnipeg erased a 4-0 deficit and beat Chicago 5-4 in a shootout for its sixth straight win

Scheifele takes Jets scoring crown in four-goal comeback win

NNL Sports - 0
Traveling with young children has changed a lot over the years. Today, innovation in parenting gear has paved the way for more streamlined and enjoyable experiences. For modern families, the ability to explore new destinations with ease is a priority, and having the right tools is fundamental to achieving that goal. The focus has shifted towards equipment that is not only functional but also intelligently designed for life on the move. Parents now seek out products that offer convenience without sacrificing safety or comfort. This evolution reflects a broader understanding that family adventures should be accessible and stress-free, allowing for more time to create lasting memories.

Know-How Unimaginably Having Siblings is A Blessing! 

George Henry - 0