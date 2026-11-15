Northwestern Ontario

Highs rise toward 8 C to 10 C Monday before increasing cloud spreads across the region Tuesday

THUNDER BAY, Ont., Nov. 15, 2026 – Ontario Weather — A broad area of fair weather will give Northwestern Ontario a sunny Sunday and Monday, but south winds gusting to 40 km/h in some western communities may affect high-profile vehicles and exposed highways.

No active weather alerts were displayed for the nine required communities during the early-morning review. The forecast is based on Environment Canada’s latest available Nov. 14 afternoon northern Ontario bulletins because the scheduled Nov. 15 northern update had not populated on the public bulletin page.

At 3 a.m. local time, Kenora Airport reported clear skies and -2 C, while Armstrong Airport and Geraldton Airport were both near -11 C.

Sunday: Sunny with a brisk south wind

Kenora will be mainly sunny with a high of 7 C. South winds of 20 km/h will gust to 40, with a morning wind chill near -10. The overnight low will be 2 C.

Red Lake reaches 6 C, with south winds of 20 km/h and an overnight low of 3 C. Dryden, Sioux Lookout and Ignace also reach 6 C; their overnight lows range from 0 C to 4 C. Ignace may see gusts to 40 km/h Sunday night.

Fort Frances will be sunny with a high of 6 C and a low near 1 C.

Nipigon reaches 6 C under sunshine, then falls to -1 C. Greenstone, represented by the Geraldton-Longlac-Caramat forecast, reaches 5 C and falls to -2 C.

Armstrong reaches 5 C after a morning wind chill near -12. The overnight low will be -5 C.

Monday: The warmest day for many communities

Kenora reaches 10 C. Red Lake, Dryden, Sioux Lookout and Ignace reach 9 C, while Fort Frances reaches 8 C.

Nipigon and Greenstone should reach about 8 C. Armstrong also climbs to about 8 C after its colder start.

Nighttime lows range from near 0 C around Armstrong to 6 C at Kenora.

Tuesday: Cloud expands from the west

Kenora, Red Lake, Dryden, Fort Frances, Sioux Lookout, Greenstone, Armstrong and Ignace are forecast to reach about 9 C under increasing or persistent cloud.

Nipigon should reach about 9 C as cloud increases. Overnight lows across the region range from about 1 C near Nipigon to 5 C at Fort Frances.

Travel and wardrobe

A winter coat, gloves and hat remain appropriate early Sunday, particularly around Armstrong and Greenstone. A lighter outer layer will be more comfortable Monday afternoon. Drivers on highways 11, 17, 71 and 105 should be prepared for gusty crosswinds west of Dryden and around Kenora.

Weather trivia

Kenora’s forecast high of 10 C Monday is about 12 degrees above the Environment Canada normal maximum of -2 C listed for this period.