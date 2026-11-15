Winnipeg erased a 4-0 deficit, beat Chicago 5-4 in a shootout and gave Mark Scheifele the franchise points record on a four-point afternoon

CHICAGO – National Sports News – Mark Scheifele became the Winnipeg Jets’ all-time points leader Saturday as his team climbed out of a four-goal hole to beat the Chicago Blackhawks 5-4 in a shootout. The win was Winnipeg’s sixth in a row and turned a franchise milestone into one of the NHL’s most dramatic results of the season.

Scheifele finished with a goal and three assists, then scored again in the shootout. His four-point game lifted him to 933 career points, moving past Dale Hawerchuk’s Jets/Atlanta Thrashers record of 929. Scheifele also tied Hawerchuk’s franchise mark of 379 goals and moved ahead of Thomas Steen for the assists record with 554.

The records arrived only after Winnipeg steadied a game that looked lost. Chicago led 3-0 after the first period and made it 4-0 at 14:44 of the second. Scheifele began the comeback 81 seconds later, and Kyle Connor cut the margin to two before the intermission.

Cole Perfetti scored on the power play 55 seconds into the third period. Gabriel Vilardi completed the rally with 1:13 remaining, converting a Scheifele pass at the front of the net. Connor then scored the deciding shootout goal.

Nico Daws helped make the comeback possible after replacing Stuart Skinner. Skinner allowed three goals on eight first-period shots, while Daws stopped 12 of 13 the rest of the way.

The result matters beyond the six-game streak. Winnipeg improved to 10-8-3 after a difficult early stretch and became only the second team in NHL history to produce multiple four-goal comeback wins within 12 days. The Jets also rallied from 4-0 down to win in Montreal on Nov. 3.

For Chicago, the collapse extended a difficult run to seven losses in eight games. For Winnipeg, it showed that the club’s recovery is no longer built on one good night. Its top centre now owns the franchise scoring record, and the Jets are finding different ways to win.