Coy Robbins goes a perfect 4-for-4 to win the National Finals as SweetPro Choices claims Bull of the Year honours

By NetNewsLedger Sports | November 15, 2026

EDMONTON – NATIONAL SPORTS – Put eight seconds on the clock and make room in the record book. Nick Tetz is a three-time PBR Canada champion.

The Calgary rider locked down the 2026 national championship Saturday night at Rogers Place, matching Aaron Roy for the most titles in PBR Canada history. Tetz previously won in 2022 and 2024; Roy collected his three championships in 2008, 2010 and 2012.

And here is the split decision from a packed Finals night: Tetz took the season crown, while Coy Robbins of Camrose, Alta., owned the event. Robbins was the only rider to cover all four bulls, charging through the weekend with a perfect 4-for-4 performance and a 349.55-point aggregate.

PBR Canada said more than 10,680 fans attended Saturday’s program, the largest single-day crowd in the organization’s history.

Tetz takes command

Tetz arrived in Edmonton ranked No. 1 and carrying a 388.83-point advantage over Gilmar Santana. He left with the championship, a 526.83-point final margin over Santana and another Glen Keeley Award as Canada’s top bull rider.

His Finals run started with an 86.45-point ride on Slingin Stones to win Round 1. He followed with 85.55 on Whiskey Moon and 82.8 on More or Less. Night Fury ended his event in the championship round at 4.7 seconds, but the title race had already tilted heavily in Tetz’s direction.

The 3-for-4 weekend put Tetz fourth in the event and delivered 138 national points. He earned $149,075 at Rogers Place, including the $100,000 champion’s bonus, and finished the Canadian season with $257,996.42 in earnings.

His season ledger reads like an announcer’s roll call: 36 qualified rides in 55 outs, a 65.45 per cent riding average, eight event victories and 15 round wins. He also earned a $30,000 Wrangler MVP bonus after leading the regular season with 2,843.8 aggregate points.

Tetz had already become the first PBR Canada rider to earn more than $100,000 during the regular season, collecting $108,921.42 before the Finals. PBR Canada said its 36-event campaign paid out more than $1 million, including a record $279,000 at the National Finals.

Robbins answers every bull

If Tetz owned the championship, Robbins owned the weekend. He opened with 85.25 points on Turbo Tax, added 87.45 on Dark Side and won Round 3 with 88.05 on Burnt Ends.

Then came the championship round. Robbins met 2025 Bull of the Year Moonwalk and stayed aboard for 88.8 points, sealing his second career Cup Series victory.

The Finals win paid Robbins $53,690 and 324 national points. He climbed from 12th to third in the final Canadian standings, the best season finish of his career.

One 90 and a new Bull of the Year

Jordan Hansen delivered the weekend’s only 90-point ride, covering SweetPro Choices for 90.35 in the championship round. SweetPro Choices, from Eno Bucking Bulls, still did enough on the bull side of the scorecard to finish the season with a 44.15-point average and the 2026 CanGlobal PBR Canada Bull of the Year title.

SweetPro Choices finished 0.29 points ahead of Posty and earned a $10,000 bonus. Blue Nerve, from C5 Rodeo, took YETI Bull of the National Finals honours after receiving a 44.2-point bull score while bucking off Jeremy Maisonneuve in 3.79 seconds.

Maisonneuve, 19, of Val-des-Monts, Que., was named Rookie of the Year. He finished ninth nationally after missing nearly three months with a broken jaw, and placed 10th at the Finals after scoring 86.7 points on Free Willie in Round 3.

Year-end honours

The Zane Lambert Lifetime Achievement Award went to Two Bit Bucking Bulls patriarch Josh Berezay. Thompson Rodeo Livestock, led by Jim and Janet Thompson, earned Stock Contractor of the Year honours for a second straight season.

The Dakota Buttar Invitational in Kindersley, Sask., was voted Indoor Event of the Year for the second consecutive season. The Lori Eno Memorial Bull Riding in Coronation, Alta., was selected as Outdoor Event of the Year.

2026 PBR Canada National Finals

Top 10 at Rogers Place | Round scores, aggregate and event points

Place Rider Round 1 / 2 / 3 / 4 Aggregate Points 1 Coy Robbins 85.25 / 87.45 / 88.05 / 88.8 349.55 324 2 Francisco Costa 85.1 / 0 / 85.35 / 88.7 259.15 193 3 Luciano De Castro 83.8 / 89.15 / 85.5 / 0 258.45 178 4 Nick Tetz 86.45 / 85.55 / 82.8 / 0 254.80 138 5 Jordan Hansen 0 / 87.55 / 0 / 90.35 177.90 121 6 Grady Young 0 / 86.45 / 0 / 89.6 176.05 86 7 Tanner Eno 85.2 / 88.85 / 0 / 0 174.05 76 8 Cort McFadden 84.7 / 0 / 0 / 87.75 172.45 58 9 Cody Coverchuk 84.25 / 85.25 / 0 / 0 169.50 44 10 Jeremy Maisonneuve 0 / 0 / 86.7 / 0 86.70 34

Final 2026 national standings

Top 10 | Events, wins, points and Canadian-season earnings