Edmonton won 1-0 behind Devon Levi’s first NHL shutout, while Toronto completed a six-game homestand without earning a point

TORONTO – National Sports News – Devon Levi earned his first NHL shutout and Connor McDavid extended his season-opening point streak to 21 games as the Edmonton Oilers beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 1-0 Saturday at Scotiabank Arena.

Evan Bouchard scored the only goal at 15:34 of the second period. McDavid carried the puck high in the zone and sent a backhand pass to Bouchard, whose slap shot beat Anthony Stolarz through traffic.

The assist gave McDavid 50 points in 21 games, including 11 goals and 39 assists. He became the fifth player in NHL history to reach 50 points in 21 games or fewer, joining Wayne Gretzky, Mario Lemieux, Bernie Nicholls and Mike Bossy.

Levi protected the lead through a tight third period. John Tavares appeared to tie the game one minute into the period, but video review ruled that he had redirected the puck with his stick above the crossbar. Toronto pressed with Stolarz pulled late, but Edmonton held the crease.

The NHL’s official game report credited Levi with 19 saves; a Canadian Press report carried by Sportsnet listed 20. Both sources agree it was the 24-year-old goaltender’s first career NHL shutout. Stolarz stopped 22 shots for Toronto.

Edmonton improved to 15-3-3 with its fourth straight win and has earned points in 12 of its past 14 games. The shutout also added another layer to an Oilers team usually measured by its offence. Edmonton needed only one goal because its structure and goaltending held up for 60 minutes.

Toronto fell to 8-12-2 and finished its six-game homestand with six regulation losses, outscored 23-9. The Maple Leafs have 18 points through 22 games and must now turn a competitive defensive effort into results away from home.