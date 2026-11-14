National Headlines Roundup

Canada opens new Asian trade doors as technology and travel systems recover

Thunder Bay – National News Service – Canada begins Saturday with two major trade negotiations completed, two large service disruptions moving into recovery and important new federal findings on health and energy.

In Manila, Prime Minister Mark Carney announced that Canada has concluded free-trade negotiations with the Philippines and substantially concluded a wider deal with ASEAN. Neither agreement is signed or in force. Ottawa is targeting signatures in 2027, and the final texts have not yet been released.

Microsoft says its global Microsoft 365 outage has ended. Outlook, Teams, Copilot and other services were disrupted across more than 70 countries and territories, according to user reports gathered by Downdetector. Microsoft says the failure was technical and not a cyberattack; a detailed post-incident report is still pending.

Air travel is also recovering after the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration lifted a nationwide ground stop. Air Canada cancelled Friday evening flights to and from the United States and warns that delays and cancellations may continue while aircraft and crews return to position.

In health news, the Public Health Agency of Canada found no evidence of a single unusual neurological illness or common health event among New Brunswick patients whose symptoms had been grouped into a suspected cluster. The agency says patients still need reassessment, clear communication and access to appropriate care.

In British Columbia, Ottawa announced a $200-million investment to expand the planned capacity of Woodfibre LNG near Squamish. The project operates under a Squamish Nation environmental agreement, but the federal financing instrument and its conditions were not disclosed in the reviewed release.

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