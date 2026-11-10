Remembrance Day ceremonies are planned Nov. 11 in Thunder Bay, Fort William First Nation, Kenora, Sioux Lookout and Hudson

THUNDER BAY — Communities across Northwestern Ontario will gather Wednesday for Remembrance Day ceremonies, with services planned in Thunder Bay, Fort William First Nation, Kenora, Sioux Lookout and Hudson.

Fort William First Nation’s ceremony begins at 10 a.m. at the cenotaph on Anemki Wajiw. A community luncheon is scheduled for noon at the community centre.

In Thunder Bay, a service at Fort William Gardens is listed to begin at 10:30 a.m. The city’s public calendar also lists a Remembrance Day service at Waverley Park from 9:30 a.m. to noon. Residents should check the organizer’s final notice before leaving because separate listings may reflect different ceremonies.

Royal Canadian Legion Branch 12 in Kenora will begin its service at 10:30 a.m. at the Jarnel Contracting Pavilion, with two minutes of silence at 11 a.m. and wreath-laying to follow. The Legion says the pavilion service proceeds rain or shine. A parade to the Main Street South cenotaph will be considered Wednesday morning based on the weather.

In Sioux Lookout, a parade is scheduled to leave Royal Canadian Legion Branch 78 at 10:45 a.m. for wreath-laying at the Town Beach cenotaph. The indoor service is scheduled for 11 a.m. in the Legion’s upper hall. Hudson’s parade is planned from the community hall to the cenotaph, where a service is to begin at 11 a.m. regardless of weather.

People attending outdoor ceremonies should allow time for parking, dress for changing November conditions and follow any site-specific accessibility or traffic instructions. Ceremony times can change, so same-day confirmation with the local Legion, First Nation or municipality is advisable.