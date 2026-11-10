Advertisement
Facebook X Youtube
Home News Northern Ontario Regional News: Breaking Updates Northwestern Ontario communities prepare for Remembrance Day ceremonies

Northwestern Ontario communities prepare for Remembrance Day ceremonies

By
James Murray
-
Standing a Post on Remembrance Day 2025
Standing a Post on Remembrance Day 2025 an LSSR soldier.

Remembrance Day ceremonies are planned Nov. 11 in Thunder Bay, Fort William First Nation, Kenora, Sioux Lookout and Hudson

THUNDER BAY — Communities across Northwestern Ontario will gather Wednesday for Remembrance Day ceremonies, with services planned in Thunder Bay, Fort William First Nation, Kenora, Sioux Lookout and Hudson.

Fort William First Nation’s ceremony begins at 10 a.m. at the cenotaph on Anemki Wajiw. A community luncheon is scheduled for noon at the community centre.

In Thunder Bay, a service at Fort William Gardens is listed to begin at 10:30 a.m. The city’s public calendar also lists a Remembrance Day service at Waverley Park from 9:30 a.m. to noon. Residents should check the organizer’s final notice before leaving because separate listings may reflect different ceremonies.

Royal Canadian Legion Branch 12 in Kenora will begin its service at 10:30 a.m. at the Jarnel Contracting Pavilion, with two minutes of silence at 11 a.m. and wreath-laying to follow. The Legion says the pavilion service proceeds rain or shine. A parade to the Main Street South cenotaph will be considered Wednesday morning based on the weather.

In Sioux Lookout, a parade is scheduled to leave Royal Canadian Legion Branch 78 at 10:45 a.m. for wreath-laying at the Town Beach cenotaph. The indoor service is scheduled for 11 a.m. in the Legion’s upper hall. Hudson’s parade is planned from the community hall to the cenotaph, where a service is to begin at 11 a.m. regardless of weather.

People attending outdoor ceremonies should allow time for parking, dress for changing November conditions and follow any site-specific accessibility or traffic instructions. Ceremony times can change, so same-day confirmation with the local Legion, First Nation or municipality is advisable.

Previous articleFrom Structured Handbags to Satin Heels: Inside DOKIBAGS and ROSATINA
Next articleProject Brace: 17 People Arrested and 55 Charges Reported in Ontario Child Exploitation Investigation
James Murray
James Murray
http://www.netnewsledger.com
NetNewsledger.com or NNL offers news, information, opinions and positive ideas for Thunder Bay, Ontario, Northwestern Ontario and the world. NNL covers a large region of Ontario, but are also widely read around the country and the world. To reach us by email: newsroom@netnewsledger.com Reach the Newsroom: (807) 355-1862
Dailymotion Facebook Linkedin Mail Pinterest X Vimeo Youtube Xing

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

© Copyright © 2007 - 2026 NetNewsledger.com. All Rights Reserved.
MORE STORIES
Carey Price and Patrice Bergeron led a six-member group into the Hockey Hall of Fame on Monday, joining Cindy Curley, Pekka Rinne, Keith Tkachuk and builder Brian Burke in the Class of 2026

Price, Bergeron headline six-member Hockey Hall of Fame Class of 2026

NNL Sports - 0
Vancouver Canucks lost their sixth straight game as the Philadelphia Flyers built an early lead and held on through a late third-period push

Canucks lose sixth straight as Flyers survive late Vancouver push

NNL Sports - 0
Connor McDavid scored the opening goal and extended his season-opening point streak to 19 games as the Oilers defeated the New York Rangers

McDavid extends season-opening point streak to 19 as Oilers beat Rangers

NNL Sports - 0
customers exploring essentials hoodie appreciate well-thought-through detail that lifts a basic item without adding in lots of silly branding or colours

Are Essentials Half-Zip Hoodies the Next Big Streetwear Favourite

Michelle Walbert - 0