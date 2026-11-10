Edmonton’s captain joined a short list of NHL greats, while Leon Draisaitl scored twice and Devon Levi delivered 28 saves in a 3-1 home win

Thunder Bay – National Sports News — Connor McDavid scored the opening goal and extended his season-opening point streak to 19 games as the Edmonton Oilers defeated the New York Rangers 3-1 at Rogers Place on Monday. The result lifted Edmonton to 13-3-3 and stopped a Rangers team that had won three straight.

McDavid struck at 6:42 of the first period after Rangers goaltender Dylan Garand mishandled the puck behind his net. The Oilers captain collected the loose puck and finished at the right post. He now has 48 points, including 11 goals and 37 assists, through 19 games.

The streak puts McDavid in rare company. He is the fourth different player in NHL history to record a point in each of his first 19 games of a season, joining Wayne Gretzky, Mats Sundin and Dany Heatley. He is also one of four players to reach at least 48 points before his 20th game, along with Gretzky, Mario Lemieux and Joe Malone.

Leon Draisaitl gave Edmonton a 2-0 lead early in the second period, then added a short-handed empty-net goal with 1:13 remaining. It was his second two-goal game in a row. Draisaitl has six goals during a four-game goal streak and 12 points over his past six games.

New York made it 2-1 when Jaroslav Chmelar scored short-handed at 5:05 of the second. The Rangers generated chances, but Levi kept them from tying the game. He finished with 28 saves and improved to 8-1-0 this season.

McDavid’s 18-game assist streak ended, but the larger run stayed alive. Edmonton did not need a high-scoring night to win; its goaltending and third-period defending protected a one-goal lead before Draisaitl closed the game. That balance matters for a club already sitting among the top teams in the Western Conference.

META Description: Connor McDavid reached a 19-game season-opening point streak as the Edmonton Oilers beat the New York Rangers 3-1 behind Leon Draisaitl and Devon Levi.