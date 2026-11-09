Connor Hellebuyck stopped 23 shots in a 4-0 New Jersey win, while Toronto fell to 0-5-1 in its past six and finished the night with more injury concerns

TORONTO — National Sports – Connor Hellebuyck made 23 saves for his first shutout with the New Jersey Devils, who defeated the Toronto Maple Leafs 4-0 at Scotiabank Arena on Sunday. Toronto has not won in six games and dropped below .500 at 8-9-2.

Hellebuyck, acquired from Winnipeg on Oct. 23, became the first goaltender to win each of his first five starts with New Jersey. His calm work protected a lead that the Devils built in the second period and underlined how quickly the former Jets star has settled into his new crease.

Timo Meier scored twice after entering the game with one goal this season and none in his previous nine outings. He opened the scoring at 8:28 of the second period on a one-timer from the slot, then redirected a Jack Hughes shot at 12:44 to make it 2-0.

Nico Hischier added a power-play goal in the third period and assisted on Meier’s opener. The assist gave Hischier 500 career NHL points, making him the third Swiss-born player to reach that mark after Roman Josi and Kevin Fiala. Connor Brown completed the scoring into an empty net.

Anthony Stolarz made 25 saves for Toronto, but the Leafs could not turn 23 shots into a goal. New Jersey improved to 13-5-0 with its fifth consecutive win and has taken nine of its past 10 games.

The defeat also added to Toronto’s health concerns. Jack Roslovic was a late scratch with a lower-body injury and was listed as day to day. Colton Sissons left late in the second period with a lower-body injury and did not return. The Leafs were already without Morgan Rielly, who is being evaluated after leaving Saturday’s loss to Montreal, while Chris Tanev sat for planned maintenance.

Toronto’s 0-5-1 stretch is now more than a short dip. The Leafs have been shut out, are missing key pieces and have little margin while trying to halt a slide that has left them below .500 early in the season.