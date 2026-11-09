The Grand Ole Opry member’s 11-song album connects country music, military service and a new reading of American Soldier

THUNDER BAY – National Entertainment News – Craig Morgan has released My Country, an 11-song collection that ties his country-music career to his long record of military service. The album arrived November 6 through BBR Music Group and BMG Nashville, just ahead of Veterans Day.

The set includes new material, familiar songs and a cover of American Soldier, the Toby Keith and Chuck Cannon composition that Keith made a country hit in 2003. Morgan’s version serves as a tribute to his late friend while fitting the album’s larger focus on service and national identity.

Other tracks include I’m Country Music, Long May You Wave, The Will, Blue Collar Prayer and Soldier, written by Gavin DeGraw. The track list also returns to That’s What I Love About Sunday, the song that gave Morgan a four-week No. 1 country hit in 2005.

Morgan’s connection to the material is more than branding. Before his recording career, he served 17 years in the U.S. Army and Army Reserve. He re-enlisted in the Army Reserve in 2023 and continues to support military and veterans’ organizations, including the USO and Operation Finally Home.

The release weekend brought those threads together in Nashville. Morgan headlined the Ryman Auditorium on November 7 and also appeared on the Grand Ole Opry schedule. His official site now lists My Country as available to stream and purchase.

BBR Music Group describes the album as a celebration of both the United States and the genre that has carried Morgan’s stories for more than two decades. That framing is direct, but the song selection gives the idea some range: working life, faith, memory, duty and the pull of a Sunday radio staple all share the same room.

My Country is available through major streaming services and as a physical CD. For country listeners looking toward Veterans Day, Morgan has released a record with its boots planted firmly in the week’s meaning.

Sources

Primary: Craig Morgan official site

Primary: BBR Music Group album announcement and track list