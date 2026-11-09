Joel Farabee tied the game short-handed before Matt Coronato finished a three-on-one rush, giving Calgary a 4-3 win and ending a two-game skid

CALGARY — National Sports News – Matt Coronato scored at 4:08 of overtime as the Calgary Flames rallied past the Philadelphia Flyers 4-3 at Scotiabank Saddledome on Sunday. The win ended Calgary’s two-game skid and rewarded a team that came from behind three times.

Coronato finished a three-on-one rush after taking a pass from Matvei Gridin in the slot. His wrist shot beat former Flames goaltender Dan Vladar on the blocker side and improved Calgary’s record to 8-9-1.

The Flames needed a short-handed goal to reach overtime. With Philadelphia leading 3-2, Joel Farabee broke free and scored at 8:27 of the third period. Farabee has now scored in six consecutive home games.

Philadelphia led three times. Denver Barkey opened the scoring in the first, Noel Acciari made it 2-1 early in the second and Owen Tippett converted a power play at 15:07 of the middle period. Calgary answered through Zayne Parekh, Zach Whitecloud and Farabee before Coronato delivered the winner.

Whitecloud’s goal was his first of the season. Parekh recovered from a turnover that helped create Philadelphia’s opening goal, moving into the left circle and snapping a shot over Vladar’s glove to tie the game 1-1 later in the first period.

Devin Cooley made 31 saves in his first start since Oct. 28. He had missed four games with a lower-body injury before dressing as the backup on Friday. His return mattered on a night when the Flyers held a 35-26 advantage in shots.

Calgary remains below .500, so one overtime win does not settle the larger questions around its start. It does show the Flames can stay in a game when they trail, and the Farabee-Coronato combination produced the two goals that changed the result.