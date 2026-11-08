OPP investigation continues following the October 23 death at the community nursing station

WEAGAMOW FIRST NATION, ON — Regional NNL NEWS. – Ontario Provincial Police have charged a 25-year-old man with second-degree murder following the death of a youth in Weagamow First Nation, also known as North Caribou Lake First Nation.

Officers from the Sioux Lookout Detachment’s North Caribou Lake Satellite responded to the community nursing station shortly after 1 a.m. on Friday, October 23, 2026. Police said a youth had been brought to the nursing station with serious injuries and was subsequently pronounced dead.

James (Ben) Williams, 25, of Weagamow First Nation, has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder under section 235(1) of the Criminal Code.

At the time of the police update, Williams was in custody and was scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Thunder Bay on Saturday, November 7, 2026.

The Sioux Lookout OPP Crime Unit is continuing the investigation under the direction of the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch, working with the Office of the Chief Coroner and the Ontario Forensic Pathology Service. OPP Forensic Identification Services is also assisting.

Under Canadian law, second-degree murder is murder that does not fall within the first-degree categories, which include planned and deliberate killings. An adult convicted of second-degree murder faces a mandatory life sentence, with the period before full-parole eligibility generally set between 10 and 25 years.

Parole eligibility does not guarantee release. A person serving a life sentence who is granted parole remains subject to supervision and conditions for life.

The charge has not been proven in court. Williams is presumed innocent unless proven guilty.

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact Sioux Lookout OPP at 1-888-310-1122.