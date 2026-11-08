No injuries were reported after residents escaped a fire at a multi-unit building on North Vickers Street in Thunder Bay

THUNDER BAY — All occupants escaped safely after a fire broke out Saturday morning at a multi-unit residential building in Thunder Bay.

Thunder Bay Fire Rescue was called to the 600 block of North Vickers Street at about 8:23 a.m. on Nov. 7.

The first crews found smoke and flames coming from the building’s main floor. Firefighters initially attacked the fire from outside, bringing down the flames before entering the affected apartment to search the unit and complete suppression work.

Crews also searched the rest of the building to confirm everyone had escaped. According to the fire service, all occupants had evacuated before firefighters completed their searches. Working smoke alarms helped alert residents.

No injuries were reported among residents or firefighters

Six pumpers and one command unit responded. The Thunder Bay Fire Rescue Inspection Division is investigating the cause of the fire.

Fire officials are reminding residents to install working smoke alarms on every level of their homes. Alarms should be tested regularly, with batteries replaced when required.