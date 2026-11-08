Advertisement
Facebook X Youtube
Home News Thunder Bay News - Local News & Headlines | NetNewsLedger No Injuries Reported After Fire at North Vickers Street Apartment Building

No Injuries Reported After Fire at North Vickers Street Apartment Building

By
James Murray
-
TBFR

No injuries were reported after residents escaped a fire at a multi-unit building on North Vickers Street in Thunder Bay

THUNDER BAY — All occupants escaped safely after a fire broke out Saturday morning at a multi-unit residential building in Thunder Bay.

Thunder Bay Fire Rescue was called to the 600 block of North Vickers Street at about 8:23 a.m. on Nov. 7.

The first crews found smoke and flames coming from the building’s main floor. Firefighters initially attacked the fire from outside, bringing down the flames before entering the affected apartment to search the unit and complete suppression work.

Crews also searched the rest of the building to confirm everyone had escaped. According to the fire service, all occupants had evacuated before firefighters completed their searches. Working smoke alarms helped alert residents.

No injuries were reported among residents or firefighters

Six pumpers and one command unit responded. The Thunder Bay Fire Rescue Inspection Division is investigating the cause of the fire.

Fire officials are reminding residents to install working smoke alarms on every level of their homes. Alarms should be tested regularly, with batteries replaced when required.

Previous articleWeather – Thunder Bay faces a windy, damp Sunday before Monday warms to 11 C
Next articleOttawa’s $30-billion homelessness plan draws qualified NDP support and Conservative concern over spending
James Murray
James Murray
http://www.netnewsledger.com
NetNewsledger.com or NNL offers news, information, opinions and positive ideas for Thunder Bay, Ontario, Northwestern Ontario and the world. NNL covers a large region of Ontario, but are also widely read around the country and the world. To reach us by email: newsroom@netnewsledger.com Reach the Newsroom: (807) 355-1862
Dailymotion Facebook Linkedin Mail Pinterest X Vimeo Youtube Xing

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

© Copyright © 2007 - 2026 NetNewsledger.com. All Rights Reserved.
MORE STORIES
In Schreiber, Ont., “pisscutter” means excellent. The town’s cheeky slang has older roots, local pride and a life on hats

How “pisscutter” became a word of praise in Schreiber, Ontario

James Murray - 0
Oriental Rug care

The Beauty of Oriental Rugs and How to Keep Them Looking...

George Henry - 0
Locked Door

Why Homeowners Should Check Who Has Keys to Their Property

George Henry - 0
Buy Reviews for Google: A Reputation Management Guide for Australian Businesses

Buy Reviews for Google: A Reputation Management Guide for Australian Businesses

George Henry - 0