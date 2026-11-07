Sony’s major imaging releases of the past six months include the 66.8MP Alpha 7R VI, the 24-600mm RX10 V, the cinema-focused FX5 and five full-frame lenses spanning fisheye to 600mm

THUNDER BAY – PHOTO TECH – Sony has concentrated its latest camera and lens development at the extremes of the imaging market. Between May 7 and November 7, 2026, the company released high-resolution and all-in-one cameras, introduced a compact Cinema Line body, and expanded its full-frame E-mount system with both specialized professional optics and a comparatively affordable super-telephoto zoom.

Alpha 7R VI combines 66.8MP with 30fps shooting

The Alpha 7R VI arrived in June as Sony’s new high-resolution flagship. Its 66.8MP full-frame, fully stacked Exmor RS sensor is paired with the BIONZ XR2 processor and an integrated AI unit for subject recognition.

The stacked architecture gives the camera substantially more speed than a conventional high-resolution body. It can shoot blackout-free bursts at up to 30 frames per second with AF/AE tracking, while Sony rates its in-body stabilization at up to 8.5 stops in the centre of the image.

Video specifications include 8K at 30p and uncropped full-frame 4K at up to 120p. When paired with Sony’s optional XLR-A4 adapter, the camera can record four-channel, 96kHz 32-bit float audio internally.

The Sony Alpha 7R VI costs US$4,499.99 or C$5,999.99. It is available from Sony’s US store, where the body was showing an estimated November 10-11 delivery at publication. Its natural audience includes commercial, landscape, wildlife and studio photographers who want very high resolution without sacrificing action-camera burst performance.

RX10 V revives the all-in-one superzoom

Sony’s RX10 V, released in August, is aimed at photographers who value range more than interchangeable lenses. Its integrated Zeiss Vario-Sonnar T* lens covers a 24-600mm-equivalent range with an f/2.4-4 maximum aperture.

The camera uses a 20.1MP, one-inch stacked Exmor RS sensor and adds AI-based subject recognition for people, animals, birds, insects, cars, trains and aircraft. It can shoot blackout-free bursts at up to 30fps and record 4K video at up to 120p.

A larger 3.68-million-dot electronic viewfinder and the NP-FZ100 battery address two practical concerns for extended outdoor use. Sony rates the battery for approximately 630 images when composing with the rear screen, about 50 per cent more than the RX10 IV.

At US$2,299.99 or C$2,899.99, the RX10 V is not an inexpensive bridge camera. Its appeal lies in replacing a camera body and several lenses with one weather-resistant package. It is particularly relevant to travellers, families, birders and outdoor photographers who do not want to change lenses in the field.

FX5 brings internal RAW and Open Gate to the compact Cinema Line

The full-frame FX5 is Sony’s most consequential camera announcement for filmmakers during the period. It introduces a fully stacked sensor, 15-plus stops of claimed dynamic range and three base ISO settings: 800, 4,000 and 12,800.

It is the first FX-series camera to support full-sensor 3:2 Open Gate capture and internal X-OCN RAW recording. Maximum recording rates include 5K at 60fps, 4K at 120fps and Full HD at 240fps. Anamorphic desqueeze options cover 1.3x, 1.5x, 1.6x, 1.8x and 2x lenses.

The FX5 body is priced at US$4,899.99 or C$6,299.99. A package with Sony’s XLR-H2 handle costs US$5,499.99 or C$6,999.99. The handle supports four audio channels and recording at up to 96kHz in 32-bit float.

Availability requires qualification. Sony initially announced a mid-August North American release, but regional deliveries subsequently slipped. US retailers have indicated mid-November availability, while Sony Japan scheduled domestic sales for November 20. Buyers should check local stock rather than assuming the camera is already shipping in every market.

Two very different 100-400mm zooms

Sony released two new 100-400mm lenses during the period, but they address completely different buyers.

The FE 100-400mm F4.5 GM OSS is the professional option. It maintains an f/4.5 aperture throughout its zoom range, uses an internal zoom mechanism and weighs 1,840 grams. Sony claims autofocus is approximately three times faster than with its earlier variable-aperture 100-400mm GM. The lens costs US$4,299.99 or C$5,599.99 and has been available since June.

The FE 100-400mm F5.6-8 OSS takes the opposite approach. Its slower maximum aperture allows it to weigh just 654 grams and cost US$849.99 or C$1,079.99. It includes optical stabilization, a linear autofocus motor and 0.41x maximum magnification. It is compatible with Sony’s 2x teleconverter, extending its physical focal length to 800mm.

That makes the less expensive lens a practical entry point for daytime wildlife, aviation, field sports and travel photography. It has been available since September.

Sony’s first full-frame fisheye zoom

The FE 8-14mm F3.5 Fisheye G is Sony’s first fisheye zoom for full-frame E-mount cameras. It produces a circular fisheye image at 8mm and a frame-filling 180-degree diagonal fisheye view at 14mm.

Despite its specialized coverage, the lens weighs only 314 grams. It offers autofocus, internal zooming, a constant f/3.5 aperture, 15cm minimum focusing distance and 0.22x maximum magnification.

The lens is priced at US$1,599.99. Sony’s US store listed it as out of stock at publication, so near-term availability may depend on the retailer and region. The likely audience includes action-sports, architectural and experimental photographers, along with VR and spatial-video production teams.

Lightweight 400mm and 600mm G Master primes

Sony completed its recent lens run with the FE 400mm F4.5 GM OSS and FE 600mm F6.3 GM OSS. The 400mm weighs approximately 994 grams, while the 600mm is only one gram heavier at approximately 995 grams, excluding their tripod mounts.

Both lenses include optical stabilization, four customizable focus-hold buttons, dust- and moisture-resistant construction and compatibility with Sony’s 1.4x and 2x teleconverters. The 400mm can therefore reach 800mm, while the 600mm can extend to 1,200mm.

The FE 400mm F4.5 GM OSS costs US$2,699.99 or C$3,579.99. The FE 600mm F6.3 GM OSS is US$3,699.99 or C$4,999.99. Both began shipping in October.

These lenses trade maximum aperture for a dramatic reduction in weight compared with traditional large-aperture super-telephotos. They are designed primarily for wildlife, bird and field-sports photographers who work handheld or travel long distances with their equipment.

Sony also announced the US$80,000 RIALTO 65 sensor system on October 29, but it is not included among the six-month releases because delivery is only tentatively planned for the first half of 2027.