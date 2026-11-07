BEHZHIG’S BLOG | DOG SAFETY & COMMUNITY AWARENESS

By Behzhig, the Intrepid German Shepherd

Woof, woof! Hello, my two-legged friends!

It’s me, Behzhig, your friendly German Shepherd, and today I want to talk about something very serious. Something that makes my walks a little less enjoyable and a whole lot more dangerous.

I’m talking about broken glass and discarded needles on our sidewalks, walking paths, parks, and grassy areas.

Now, I love my walks. There is nothing better than getting outside, sniffing the fresh air, exploring my neighbourhood, and spending quality time with my human. But lately, I’ve been thinking about something that every dog owner should be concerned about.

You see, we dogs don’t wear shoes like humans do. Our paws touch the ground with every step we take. And when someone carelessly leaves broken bottles or used needles behind, those little paws of ours are put at serious risk.

Broken Glass: A Painful Danger for Our Paws

Imagine walking barefoot down the sidewalk and suddenly stepping on a sharp piece of glass. Ouch!

Well, that’s exactly what can happen to us dogs.

Broken beer bottles, shattered drinking glasses, and other sharp objects can cause deep cuts to our paw pads. These injuries can be extremely painful, and sometimes they require stitches or other veterinary treatment.

And here’s something humans might not realize: we dogs don’t always cry out when we’re hurt. Sometimes we keep walking because we’re excited to be outside or because we don’t want to stop.

But that doesn’t mean we’re not hurting.

A small piece of glass can become lodged in our paw, causing bleeding, swelling, infection, or difficulty walking.

My message to everyone is simple: Please don’t break bottles or leave glass where animals and people walk.

Our paws deserve protection, too.

Discarded Needles: An Even More Frightening Threat

Now, my human friends, this is where things get especially serious.

Discarded needles are not just unsightly litter. They can be dangerous to dogs, children, adults, and wildlife.

A needle left on a sidewalk, in a park, or hidden in the grass can puncture a dog’s paw, nose, or mouth.

And because we dogs are naturally curious, some of us might even sniff, lick, or investigate these dangerous objects.

A needle-stick injury can cause pain, tissue damage, infection, and possible exposure to substances remaining in the syringe. If a dog is punctured by a discarded needle, a veterinarian should assess the injury promptly.

I don’t understand why anyone would leave something so dangerous where innocent animals and children might encounter it.

All I know is that one careless action can cause a great deal of suffering.

And we dogs depend on humans to help keep our world safe.

We Dogs Trust Our Humans to Protect Us

When I go for a walk with my human, I trust that they’ll look out for me.

I’m usually busy doing important dog things, like sniffing trees, checking out interesting smells, and making sure the neighbourhood squirrels aren’t getting too comfortable.

I don’t always notice a tiny piece of glass or a needle lying in my path.

That’s why I need my human to be my eyes when danger is nearby.

Here are a few things I wish every dog owner would remember:

Watch the ground ahead. Look for broken glass, needles, sharp metal, and other dangerous debris.

Avoid suspicious areas. If you notice a lot of broken bottles or discarded needles, choose another walking route.

Keep your dog close. A shorter leash can help prevent us from investigating dangerous objects.

Check our paws after walks. Look for cuts, swelling, tenderness, or anything lodged between our toes.

Teach us the command “leave it.” Reward-based training can help us learn to ignore dangerous objects.

Report discarded needles. Contact your municipality, local public health service, or appropriate cleanup service. Never pick up a needle with bare hands.

And please remember, if your dog steps on a needle or suffers a deep cut, contact your veterinarian promptly. Don’t try to dig out deeply embedded glass yourself.

Keeping Our Neighbourhoods Clean Is Everyone’s Responsibility

I know that not everyone owns a dog.

Some people love cats. Some people prefer birds. And some people don’t have pets at all.

But everyone should care about keeping sidewalks, parks, and public spaces safe.

A child could fall on broken glass. Someone walking in sandals could step on a needle. A wild animal could become injured while searching for food.

This isn’t just a dog problem.

It’s a community safety problem.

If you have an empty glass bottle, dispose of it properly. If you see broken glass, report it or arrange for safe cleanup. If you use needles for any reason, dispose of them in an approved sharps container.

And if you see a discarded needle, keep children and animals away from it and notify the appropriate local service.

A little consideration can prevent a lot of pain.

Our Walks Should Be Happy, Not Dangerous

My favourite part of the day is going for a long, peaceful walk with my human.

I love feeling the breeze through my fur, hearing the birds singing, and discovering all the wonderful smells that humans never seem to appreciate quite as much as I do.

Walking is good for our bodies, our minds, and our happiness.

But we shouldn’t have to risk serious injury just to enjoy the outdoors.

Every dog deserves to walk safely.

Every child deserves to play safely.

And every community deserves clean sidewalks and parks.

A Final Woof from Behzhig

To everyone reading my blog today, I have one important request.

Please think about the paws that walk where you leave your litter.

Those paws belong to someone’s best friend.

They belong to dogs who offer unconditional love, companionship, loyalty, and happiness.

We don’t ask for much. A loving home, good food, a few tasty treats, kind training, and plenty of walks make us very happy.

But we also need safe places to explore.

So please, don’t leave broken glass or dangerous needles behind. Take pride in your neighbourhood, report hazardous litter, and help protect those of us who walk on four paws.

Because a clean sidewalk isn’t just a nicer place to walk.

It could save a paw, prevent an injury, or even save a life.

Until next time, keep your tails wagging, your paws safe, and your hearts full of love.

Woof, woof!

Love and paw prints,

Behzhig the German Shepherd 🐾

Your four-legged friend, neighbourhood explorer, and proud advocate for safer walks and happier dogs.

Behzhig’s message to the community: A sidewalk should be a safe place for everyone—whether they walk on two legs or four. Let’s keep our neighbourhoods clean, our parks safe, and our furry friends protected.